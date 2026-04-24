Spot a vehicle with no number plate? Cyberabad police say they could be evading loan agents

After cracking two cases of miscreants using cloned registration numbers on their vehicles, police in Hyderabad and Cyberabad jurisdictions took a closer look at their CCTV and traffic camera feeds and found that some others had entirely removed number plates from their vehicles. In these cases, automated traffic cameras merely recorded photos of violations connected to these vehicles, but could not send challans because there was no registration number.

Based on a tip-off, Cyberabad Traffic Police first conducted a check at the Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) traffic police station limits on Thursday and found at least a dozen two-wheelers without a number plate. As they widened the net to other areas, more two-wheelers without number plates were found and seized across Cyberabad and Hyderabad in the last two days.