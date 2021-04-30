Cyberabad police launch portal for verified info on Covid-19

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample as others wait their turn to test for Covid-19 at Urban Primary Health Centre in Hyderabad, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The Cyberabad police and its community outreach arm, the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), Friday launched a one-stop-shop portal of relevant and verified information regarding all COVID-19-related services for the citizens of Hyderabad.

According to Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, an overload of information across social media, including WhatsApp, regarding different sources that are not validated is causing fatigue to the public. Thus, there was a need for a curated verified platform to make available accurate information for the public. Those in need can find relevant resources for immediate support at https://covid.scsc.in/

Pratyusha Sharma, joint secretary of SCSC for Women’s Forum, who led the project, said suppliers or service providers can register themselves through the portal and get validated by SCSC. The portal aims to enable verified resources available for critical care, self-care, and preventive care services to be updated on a timely basis, she said.

It has four categories. Under the first category called Critical Care Services, there are options for ambulance services, oxygen suppliers, hospitals and beds, plasma support, blood banks, and cremation services. Similarly, in the second category called ‘Self Care Services’, there are options for isolation centres and home quarantine support, doctors on call, diagnostic centres, pharmacies, food services, etc.

Under the third category called Preventive Care Services, options are listed out for psychologists/counselors support, vaccination centres, PPE suppliers, and sanitisation services. A fourth category called ‘Latest Information’ gives out COVID-19 bulletins, key contacts, and information network groups.

“This is indeed a great and timely service,” said VC Sajjanar while launching the services. The secretary-general of SCSC, Krishna Yedula, speaking about the initiative, said that any citizen who is looking for services or information like plasma, blood, bed availability, oxygen suppliers, psychologists and counselors, diagnostic centers, food services, etc can find verified and relevant information in the portal.