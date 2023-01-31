Cyberabad police arrest 8 men from Noida for running online betting and gaming racket, freeze Rs 24 crore

The Cyberabad police Monday announced the arrest of eight people from Noida for allegedly duping people through fraudulent online gaming and betting applications. The Cyber Crime police froze Rs 24 crore in various bank accounts, besides seizing 193 mobile phones, 21 laptops, 416 cheque books, 233 debit cards, and 21 point-of-sale devices.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crimes) Ritiraj told the media that the gang advertised their online gaming and betting applications via various websites and social media platforms and facilitated candidates to use their platforms to play games. They collected payments and worked under the supervision of fraudsters operating from other countries. The fraudsters used bank accounts opened with mule identities of individuals and companies in return for a commission, she said.

“By making multiple transactions, the fraudsters make it seem they are having legitimate business and individuals are receiving regular money, thus legitimising the money. It is not a game of chance (50:50) as the fraudsters themselves manipulate the game and cause losses to the candidates and decide winners internally,” she said.

The police were investigating a complaint of loss of Rs 98.47 lakh from a complainant’s bank account in December 2022. Upon examination, it came to light that her 19-year-old son was playing these online games and lost the money to the fraud. “These online gaming and betting services are banned in Telangana. With the technical clues, CCPS Police apprehended the accused in Noida, Uttar Pradesh,” the DCP said.

A case was registered under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, section law 3(1)(i) of Telangana State Gaming Act (A)- 2017 and Section 66(C) of the IT Act. The police identified the arrested accused as Mohin Pasha, Karan Arora, Sanjeev Kumar, Karan Malhotra, Gokul Singh Koranga, Sonu Lokesh, Mohit Kumar and Dinesh Singh, all residents of Delhi.