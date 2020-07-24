Cyberabad police aids civil society to start online portal to connect plasma donors with Covid patients

A Covid recovered patient donates his blood plasma for treatment (File/Representational) A Covid recovered patient donates his blood plasma for treatment (File/Representational)

The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) with support from the Cyberabad police Friday launched an online platform to connect plasma donors with those in need.

The new portal aims to ensure all the plasma donors are registered and a database is maintained. A request for plasma will be notified to all registered donors enabling them to connect to the patient’s kin.

In absence of a conclusive treatment for Covid-19, plasma therapy is being considered a promising alternative. In Hyderabad, one could now use the link donateplasma.scsc.in and contact 9000257058, 9490617440.

On Friday, Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar felicitated 27 plasma warriors or ‘plasma yodhas’ who have donated their plasma post recovery from COVID-19. The police commissioner requested the public to consider donation of plasma as a social responsibility.

He appreciated Srikanth and Uday Kiran Gupta who donated plasma twice and saved the lives of 4 patients each. He also warned the public to be wary of fraudsters who are cheating in the name of plasma donations. Any such instance can be reported to 9490617444, he said.

“After I donated plasma people were curious to understand whether it caused any weakness or any other complications. It has been 15 days since I donated my plasma, and I have been going to work ever since,” said M Srinivasulu, inspector of Madhapur Traffic police station.

A businessman P Uday Kiran Gupta said: “I have donated plasma twice and I feel very proud of myself to have helped save the lives of four people. My contribution to the cause is small but I want to ask everyone to donate plasma and help save lives.” Another plasma donor, Srikanth, said his neighbours were not understanding towards him when

he contracted the disease but after he donated plasma to save two lives, people began looking up to him.

Appreciating the efforts of plasma warriors, the General Secretary of SCSC Krishna Yedula recalled the sacrifices of healthcare providers and researchers in the fight against COVID-19 and asked all recovered patients to come forward and donate plasma to save lives of others suffering the disease.

