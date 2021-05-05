Cyberabad launches care centre for kids of Covid-affected parents

The Child Care Response Centre was launched on Wednesday under which childcare centres and individual caregivers will make it safe for children and provide counselling to children whose parents are receiving Covid-19 treatment. (Express Photo/Representational)

The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and Cyberabad Police jointly launched a centre to provide care for children whose parents are receiving Covid-19 treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

The Child Care Response Centre was launched on Wednesday under which childcare centres and individual caregivers will make it safe for children and provide counselling to children whose parents are receiving Covid-19 treatment.

“It was being observed that with the rising number of cases in the pandemic, there is a trend of young parents and nuclear families being affected. In most cases, either or both the parents are hospitalised or in-home quarantine. With no immediate relatives being around, it is distressing to see the offspring sharing the same facility or being left alone at home unattended,” a SCSC official said.

The Child Care Response Centre will verify the childcare centres and ensure that they are safe for children to stay temporarily. Caregivers will provide counselling and psychological security for both children and their parents. Basic childcare will be provided at the centres and children will be able to connect online with their parents.

The childcare centres have tied up with hospitals and doctors for 24×7 healthcare support. “Children are worst affected when parents have contracted the virus. They become delusional and start having psychological issues. We looked at the immediate need to reach out to them at this hour. We have worked with playschool managements, paediatricians and dedicated volunteers from our Sanghamitra to make this happen,” said Pratyusha Sharma, Joint Secretary, SCSC.

“At short notice, we could mobilise the resources and get a few facilities operationalised. There is a dedicated helpline and once details are taken, our SHE teams do a background check and safely reach the child/children of Covid-affected family to this facility. As we see many people using or in need of this service, we will scale up the facilities and provide assistance,” said Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, C Anasuya said that the purpose of this initiative is to ensure that children are kept safe until their parents recover.

“SCSC and Cyberabad Police have geared up to meet the growing requirements of the society during this unprecedented pandemic.

We are doing our best to assist people with needs. Child Care Centres and individual caregivers can register through our Portal,” said Krishna Yedula, Secretary General, SCSC.