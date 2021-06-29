Cyberabad: Overspeeding Audi rams into autorickshaw, one dead

Screengrab of the accident in Cyberabad in which one man was killed

A man, who worked in a pub, was killed in an accident in Cyberabad on June 27 when the auto-rickshaw he was riding in was hit from behind by an Audi near Inorbit Mall, news agency ANI reported.

The auto-rickshaw driver has been hospitalised and his condition is stated to be critical.

The Audi driver, his father and a friend of his have been arrested, police said, adding that a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the Audi driver and his friend.

Cops further said that the driver was drunk and driving at a high speed when the Audi hit the auto-rickshaw. The accused was reportedly returning from a party and going towards Jubilee Hills when the accident occurred.

A CCTV footage of the accident has been retrieved which shows the Audi was overspeeding when it hit the auto-rickshaw which overturned on impact.