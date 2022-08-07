Cut down GST on handloom and textile, Telangana Industries Minister KTR to Centre

Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has accused the Union government of neglecting the textile and handloom sector and demanded the removal of all taxes, including GST, on textiles.

In a letter to Union Minister for Textiles Piyush Goyal on the eve of National Handloom Day on August 7, Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, said that the Centre has not done anything for the textile and handloom sector in Telangana. KTR said Saturday that the Modi government’s disdain for the textile sector, which provides employment to the largest number of people in the country after agriculture, was very unfortunate.

On the eve of #NationalHandloomDay have written to Textile Minister @PiyushGoyal Ji with the below demands👇 The 2nd largest employment generating sector is Textiles & Apparel. With a lackadaisical approach of GoI, India is lagging behind Bangladesh in Textile & Apparel prodn pic.twitter.com/hqORirdMy5 — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 6, 2022

KTR also sought the Central Government’s support for the state’s textile and handloom sector. In an official statement listing out the state’s demands, Rama Rao sought funds for Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, and for the upgradation of power looms. He also sought the establishment of the Handloom Export Promotion Council and the National Textile Research Institute in Hyderabad apart from the Institute of Handloom Technology. He also demanded the establishment of 15 block-level handloom clusters and a mega power loom cluster in Sircilla.

Continuing his attack against the Centre, KTR said that the textile sector is in the doldrums in the country only due to the lopsided policies of the BJP-led Union government. The BJP government has not provided any additional financial assistance to the state’s textile and handloom workers, he said.

“Instead of giving false statements about the Centre’s help to Telangana Textile and Handloom sector, the Prime Minister and the other central Ministers should sincerely try to extend their help to the weavers of the state,” he added.

Wishing more prosperity to all the weavers on this #NationalHandloomDay pic.twitter.com/IhIkkqPv1y — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) August 7, 2022

KTR claimed the TRS government has given utmost importance to the welfare of the weaving community in the state and taken many proactive measures to strengthen the sector since it came to power in 2014, whereas, the Centre’s apathy towards the textile and handloom sector is weakening it.

Last week, KTR had announced the launch of the state’s ‘Nethanna Beema’ scheme on National Handlooms Day under which as many as 80,000 handloom and power loom weavers of Telangana will be extended a free life insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh. The family of the deceased would receive Rs 5 lakh and the amount would be credited into the bank account of a family member within 10 days of the death, he had said.

The BJP’s Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay hit out at KTR over his allegations by listing the Central Government’s schemes for the sector.

Taking to Twitter, Bandi Sanjay said that the Centre has released Rs 6.3 crore under the Comprehensive Handloom Cluster Development Scheme for 15 clusters (two in Karimnagar) from 2015-16 to 2021-22. And another Rs 4.83 crore under the National Handicraft Development Program has been given over the past three years, added Bandi.

“Dear Son of a CM – sometimes care to read facts. Central government led by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji has always gone above and beyond for the welfare of weavers and artisans of Telangana,” tweeted the BJP leader.

“And we are not done yet, Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji announced Mega textile park and when #DoubleEngine govt of @BJP4India comes to power more are on anvil taking handloom and textiles sector to next level,” he added.