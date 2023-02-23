scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Customs seize over Rs 7-crore worth gold from 23 Sudan women at Hyderabad airport

The foreigners were found carrying gold concealed in different cavities in their shoes and also in the hidden folds of their clothes.

Gold recovered HyderabadAccording to officials, the 23 passengers arrived on an Air Arabia G9 458 flight from Sudan via Sharjah at 4 am on February 22. (Twitter/HyderabadCustoms)
The Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, Telangana, Wednesday seized nearly 15 kilograms of gold, worth approximately Rs 7.9 crore, from 23 Sudan women.

They arrested four of the foreign passengers based on the quantity of gold recovered from each individual, the sleuths told reporters on Thursday. This is one of the biggest seizures of gold by the Hyderabad Customs at the airport, they said.

According to officials, the 23 passengers arrived on an Air Arabia G9 458 flight from Sudan via Sharjah at 4 am on February 22. Based on the passenger profiling and intelligence, the officials of the Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad Customs along with officers of Airport Customs intercepted the passengers, they said.

On examination, they were found to be carrying gold concealed in different cavities in their shoes – tied under their shoes –, and also in the hidden folds of their clothes etc, an officer said.

The Customs recovered a total of 14.9063-kilogram gold, including 14.415 kg of 22-karat gold and 0.491 kg of 24-karat gold. The seized material is valued at Rs 7,89,43,544. “As four of the passengers were allegedly smuggling gold valued at more than Rs 50 lakh, they were arrested. Further investigation is on,” said an officer.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 11:52 IST

