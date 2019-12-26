Crime against women increases in Hyderabad, overall crime rate dips

The Hyderabad Police achieved a conviction rate of 42 per cent from 34 per cent in 2018. The Hyderabad Police achieved a conviction rate of 42 per cent from 34 per cent in 2018.

The Hyderabad Police has recorded an overall reduction in crimes by 3 per cent in 2019, as compared to the previous year. As the number of rape cases recorded a decline by 16 per cent, crime against women, however, reported did not witness any significant change.

In incidents of crime against women, a slight rise was seen in cases that were reported in 2019 with 2305 cases when compared to last year which recorded 2286 cases reported. Cases relating to outraging the modesty of a woman and dowry deaths saw a significant increase by 21 per cent and 11 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, the Bharosa Centre recorded an increase in POCSO cases, from 305 cases in 2018 to 329 cases in 2019.

The city police achieved a conviction rate of 42 per cent from 34 per cent in 2018.

Police commissioner Anjani Kumar attributed the decrease in crime to initiation of the Preventive Detention Act against notorious repeat offenders, continuous criminal tracking system, intensive patrolling, regular cordon and search operations and community CCTV installation.

Explaining further, Additional Commissioner (Crimes and SIT) Shikha Goel said a lot of work has been done in ensuring convictions. Of the total 4947 cases disposed of in 2019, as many as 2,092 cases ended in conviction, while 25 persons were convicted for life imprisonment. Around 91 per cent of the missing persons were traced and reunited with their families and 93 per cent of the missing women were traced and reunited with their families, she said.

The police revealed that there are 3,21,938 CCTV cameras in the city, 60,683 of which were added in 2019. In 4,216 cases, the CCTV footage was key to the investigation.

