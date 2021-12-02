Hit by Covid, Telangana state transport corporation seeks fare hike for ‘survival’

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has proposed a hike in bus fares, saying that it is vital for the corporation’s survival and progress.

The management has requested the state government to hike fares by 25 paise per kilometre for ordinary and Pallevelugu buses and 30 paise per kilometre for other services. The cash-strapped corporation, which has been reeling under losses owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, needs 6.80 lakh litres of diesel everyday to run its fleet.

TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and MD VC Sajjanar, while speaking to the media on Wednesday, said that the losses are partly due to the lockdowns during the pandemic and the hike in prices of fuel and spare parts. “Diesel prices have gone up by 27.5 per cent since the last fare hike in December 2019. 95 per cent of TSRTC’s revenue comes only from ticket sales,” the chairman said, while adding that 633 of its busses are in scrap condition and 1,400 are not fit to ply.

According to the management, a survey conducted by them found that only 4.3 per cent of the respondents were bothered about the fare hike while the most felt a need for better safety and hygiene. “The increase may not bail TSRTC out of losses but at least gives it some respite or cushion,” Sajjanar said.

Transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has assured the corporation that it will take its proposal to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He said that TSRTC had suffered losses to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore in the last two years. “Now, however, the loss has come down to Rs 600 crore. Operations are slowly going back to what it was during normal times. It has already clocked a daily revenue of Rs 11.5 crore, which is almost the same as pre-Covid times,” he added.