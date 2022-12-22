scorecardresearch
Could defeat Covid-19 due to Jesus blessings: Telangana public health director

The Trust had invited "pastors and laypersons'' for the 'Joy of Christmas' event at Srinagar Colony at Kothagudem on Wednesday.

Speaking at a Christmas function, organised by Dr G S R Charitable Trust that he had founded in September 2021, at Kothagudem in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, Dr Rao said that it was due to Lord Jesus Christ that India has progressed so much.
Telangana’s Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said on Wednesday that it was due to the “blessings and kindness of Lord Jesus Christ” that the country could defeat Covid-19.

Speaking at a Christmas function, organised by Dr G S R Charitable Trust that he had founded in September 2021, at Kothagudem in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, Dr Rao said that it was due to Lord Jesus Christ that India has progressed so much. “We could defeat Covid not because of our work, but due to the blessings and kindness of Lord Jesus Christ,’’ he said.

The Trust had invited “pastors and laypersons’’ for the ‘Joy of Christmas’ event at Srinagar Colony at Kothagudem on Wednesday.

Dr Rao, who was appointed Telangana Public Health Director in May 2018 after starting his career in the health department in 2004, guided the state through the pandemic. Dr Rao, who hails from Aswapuram in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, had founded the Trust in memory of his father, also a doctor, who mainly worked in tribal areas.

He said that the Trust will open a hospital in the coming years for tribals in his home district where treatment will be free of cost. He also promised to support education and skill enhancement in the district.

