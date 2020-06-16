Coronavirus testing centres in Telangana: Full list of ICMR-approved labs

Telangana government has capped the testing rates Telangana government has capped the testing rates

Telangana Monday gave permission to ICMR-approved private labs and diagnostic centres to conduct Covid-19 tests and capped the cost of test at Rs 2,200. The government also capped treatment cost at private hospitals.

Here is a list of 17 ICMR-approved private RT-PCR-based testing laboratories where those with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) and Influenza-like-Illnesses (ILI) can visit.

# Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals, 6th Floor, Health Street Building, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

# Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd, Street No 19, Himayath Nagar, Hyderabad

# Vimta Labs Ltd, Plot No 142, Phase 2, IDA Cherlapally, Hyderabad

# Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited, Diagnostic Laboratory, Bowenpally, Secunderabad

# Dr. Remedies Labs Private Ltd, A3, Titus Plaza, Sharma Commercial Complex, Punjagutta, Hyderabad

# Pathcare Labs Pvt Ltd, Medchal, Hyderabad

# American Institute of Pathology And Lab Sciences Pvt Ltd, Citizens Hospital, Serilingampally, Hyderabad

# Medcis Pathlabs India Pvt Ltd, Plot No 16 & 17, Swathi Plaza, Anand Nagar, New Bowenpally, Secunderabad

# Department of Lab Medicine, Yashoda Hospital, 9th Floor, 1-1-156 & 157, Alexander Road, Secunderabad

# Biognosys Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd, #8-148/174/11, NRI Colony, Near Aleap Industrial Area, Medchal, Malkajgiri

# Tenet Diagnostics, Plot No 51, Kineta Towers, Journalist Colony, Road No 3, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

# AIG Hospitals, Survey No 136, Plot No 2/3/4/5, 1, Mindspace Rd, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

# Cell Correct Diagnostics, Virinchi Hospitals, Road No 1, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

# Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd, Dept of Lab Services, 1-8-31/1, Minister Road, Secunderabad

# MAPMYGENOME India Ltd, Royal Demeure, Plot No 12/2, Sector-1, HUDA Techno Enclave, Madhapur, Hyderabad

# LEPRA Society-Blue Peter Public Health and Research Centre,Cherlapally, Near TEC Building, Hyderabad

# Lucid Medical Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Plot No 203,203A, Vasavi Nagar, Karkhana, Secunderabad

TrueNAT laboratory

# Dept of Lab Medicine, Star Hospital, A Unit of UniMed Healthcare Pvt

Ltd, 8-2-594/B, Road No 10, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Government labs

Meanwhile, the State has been testing COVID-19 samples through its 9 ICMR-approved government facilities conducting RT-PCR-based testing and will continue to do so free of cost.

# Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad

# Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad

# Sir Ronald Ross of Tropical & Communicable Diseases, Hyderabad.

# Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad

# Institute of Preventive Medicine, Hyderabad

# ESIC Medical College, Hyderabad

# Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal

# Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology, Hyderabad

# Centre for DNA Fingerprinting & Diagnostics, Hyderabad

Cartridge Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (CB NAAT)

# Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Adilabad

