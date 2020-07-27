Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Toll crosses 1,000-mark in Andhra, Hyderabad mayor tests positive

A total of 16 government laboratories and 23 in the private sector are conducting tests for COVID-19 in Telangana. (Express photo: Amit Mehra) A total of 16 government laboratories and 23 in the private sector are conducting tests for COVID-19 in Telangana. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh’s coronavirus tally touched 96,298 on Sunday, as it raced approached the one-lakh mark with the addition of 7,627 new cases. The COVID-19 toll crossed the 1,000-mark, reaching 1,041 after 56 fresh casualties were reported in the last 24 hours.

The latest government bulletin said 3,041 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the overall discharges to 46,301. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 48,956.

Kurnool registered the highest number of 1,213 new cases in a day, pushing the district tally to 11,570. Guntur district also crossed the 10,000-mark in the total number of coronavirus cases. East Godavari district continued to show a rapid increasing trend, reporting 1,095 fresh cases, taking its gross to 13,486.

East Godavari, Kurnool and Guntur districts now have over 10,000 cases each while Anantapuramu is very close behind with 9,723 and West Godavari with 8,412. East Godavari is also reporting more deaths daily as its total toll mounted to 122 with nine fatalities in the last 24 hours.

According to statistics released by the government, 16.43 lakh samples were tested in the state so far at the rate of 30,774 per million population. The infection positivity rate climbed further up to 5.86 per cent following the spurt in cases and the recovery rate fell to 48.08 per cent.

In Telangana, 1,593 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were reported, taking the tally to 54,059 and the toll to 463, the state government said on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas accounted for 641, followed by Ranga Reddy district at 171, Warangal Urban 131 and Medchal district 91, a bulletin giving the details as of 8 pm on Saturday said.

GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan was among those who tested positive Sunday.

It said 998 people were discharged, taking the cumulative recoveries to 41,332 so far, while 12,264 were under treatment.

According to the bulletin, 15,654 samples were tested on Saturday and cumulatively, 3,53,425 samples had been examined.

A total of 16 government laboratories and 23 in the private sector are conducting the tests for COVID-19. There were also a total of 320 government rapid antigen testing centres.