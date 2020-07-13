Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Centre to provide 1,200 ventilators to Telangana

Nearly 200 contract nurses from Telangana’s Gandhi General Hospital went on an indefinite strike Saturday, demanding payment at par with the newly recruited outsourcing nursing staff and regularisation of their services. (Representational Image) Nearly 200 contract nurses from Telangana’s Gandhi General Hospital went on an indefinite strike Saturday, demanding payment at par with the newly recruited outsourcing nursing staff and regularisation of their services. (Representational Image)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus News Live Updates: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the Centre will provide 1,200 ventilators to Telangana, and requested the state government to increase coronavirus testing as he visited the state’s largest Covid facility.

On Sunday, Telangana’s Covid-19 tally stood at 33,402, with 12,135 active cases, according to the Union health ministry.

Meanwhile, a new record of 1,933 cases in a day pushed the coronavirus tally in Andhra Pradesh to 29,168 on Sunday. The COVID-19 toll escalated to 328 as the state reported a fresh single-day high of 19 deaths, the government said in its latest bulletin. In the last 24 hours ending at 10 AM, a total of 846 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovering from the infection, it said.

Also, nearly 200 contract nurses from Telangana’s Gandhi General Hospital went on an indefinite strike Saturday, demanding payment at par with the newly recruited outsourcing nursing staff and regularisation of their services.

In a letter, they said a total of 200 staff were working since 2007 on a contract and were paid Rs 15,000 per month after deductions. Having put themselves on the frontline in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, many among them were already infected with the virus and they requested the minister to regularise their services.