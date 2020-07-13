scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 12, 2020
COVID19
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Centre to provide 1,200 ventilators to Telangana

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus, Lockdown News Live Updates: A new daily record of 1,933 cases pushed the coronavirus tally in Andhra Pradesh to 29,168 on Sunday. The COVID-19 toll escalated to 328 as the state reported a fresh single-day high of 19 deaths, the government said in its latest bulletin.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 13, 2020 1:53:54 am
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on 2 private hospitals for violating MoU conditions Nearly 200 contract nurses from Telangana’s Gandhi General Hospital went on an indefinite strike Saturday, demanding payment at par with the newly recruited outsourcing nursing staff and regularisation of their services.  (Representational Image)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus News Live Updates: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the Centre will provide 1,200 ventilators to Telangana, and requested the state government to increase coronavirus testing as he visited the state’s largest Covid facility.

On Sunday, Telangana’s Covid-19 tally stood at 33,402, with 12,135 active cases, according to the Union health ministry.

Meanwhile, a new record of 1,933 cases in a day pushed the coronavirus tally in Andhra Pradesh to 29,168 on Sunday. The COVID-19 toll escalated to 328 as the state reported a fresh single-day high of 19 deaths, the government said in its latest bulletin. In the last 24 hours ending at 10 AM, a total of 846 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovering from the infection, it said.

Also, nearly 200 contract nurses from Telangana’s Gandhi General Hospital went on an indefinite strike Saturday, demanding payment at par with the newly recruited outsourcing nursing staff and regularisation of their services.

In a letter, they said a total of 200 staff were working since 2007 on a contract and were paid Rs 15,000 per month after deductions. Having put themselves on the frontline in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, many among them were already infected with the virus and they requested the minister to regularise their services.

Live Blog

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates: The two states are among those with the highest growth rates in India; Telangana  has crossed 30,000-cases mark, while Andhra has reported over 25,000 cases.

covid-19, covid-19 cases in mumbai, covid-19 plasma, impaired teacher donates plasma, nanavati hospital, indian express news A look at 8 therapies being used in hospitals in Mumbai and elsewhere.

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus News Live Updates

The drugs India is fighting Covid-19 with

Remdesivir

Remdesivir, an antiviral drug first developed for treating Ebola in 2014, is one of the possible Covid-19 treatments being investigated in the WHO’s Solidarity Trial. It inhibits viral replication in the body.

Favipiravir

Favipiravir is an antiviral given to inhibit viral replication. It is used as an anti-influenza drug. First manufactured by Japan’s Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Ltd, it is manufactured in India by Glenmark Pharmaceutical and Strides Pharma. It is being used for moderately symptomatic to severely ill Covid patients, but access is not easy.

Tocilizumab

This is an immunosuppressant commonly used to treat for rheumatoid arthritis. In Mumbai, more than 100 severely ill Covid patients have been treated with this expensive drug (Rs 40,000-60,000 per dose) as a preventive against ventilator requirement; government hospitals are giving it free.

 

 