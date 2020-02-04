Coronavirus: Telangana govt asks for isolation wards in each district headquarters

FILE – This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). (CDC via AP, File) FILE – This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). (CDC via AP, File)

Telangana may not have an active border with Kerala, where three positive cases of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) have been detected so far, triggering the neighboring Karnataka to place its border districts under close surveillance.

The state department of health is, however, leaving no stone unturned in gearing up for any emergencies. Apart from opening isolation wards at three government hospitals in the state capital, the department has now asked isolation wards to be opened in all district hospitals.

According to Dr. Vijay Kumar, state nodal officer for novel coronavirus, 21 out of the 51 suspected persons are tested negative, 26 others are asymptomatic and referred to home quarantine. In the case of four others, test results are awaited.

“All of them have a history of traveling to China recently. Four new suspected cases were reported Tuesday. Three are in government Fever hospital and one at Gandhi hospital. They are asymptomatic and will be sent home for isolation,” the nodal officer told indianexpress.com, adding “there is no health emergency in state”.

Asymptomatic cases are those persons with a travel history to any city notified as affected and has arrived in the state directly at one of the notified points of entry in the state, and has no symptoms whatsoever.

As of Tuesday, a total of 3,297 persons traveling into the country have been subjected to thermal screening at the Hyderabad airport.

On Tuesday, a high-level meeting was convened by the principal secretary (health), commissioner of health and family welfare, director of Health, and director of Medical Education.

“The union health secretary held a video conference with all state secretaries and advised the states to get ready for proper care at the district level also. We have been asked to issue advisories to people not to travel to China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, etc. There are no admissions,” Dr. G Sreenivas Rao, director of Health, told indianexpress.com.

The government will now establish isolation wards in district hospitals in order to face any contingencies, and also create awareness among the public, he added.

The newly-established Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) lab at Gandhi Hospital, has started testing samples of suspected nCoV cases, from Monday. One case was declared negative, and four other results are awaited.

The department has already arranged a 30-bedded isolation ward at Government Fever Hospital, a 40-bedded isolation facility at Government Gandhi Hospital and another 30-bedded isolation facility at Government Chest Hospital.

“There is no health emergency but we are geared up to any situation. There is absolutely no need for the public to panic,” said Dr. Shravan Kumar, superintendent, Gandhi hospital.

