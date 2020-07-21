Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad Coronavirus Live Updates: Andhra crosses 50k cases, Covaxin human trials begin

People wait to give swab samples for Covid test outside Hyderabad’s Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital. (PTI) People wait to give swab samples for Covid test outside Hyderabad’s Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital. (PTI) Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus News Live Updates: The rise in COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued Monday, with 1,198 new infections and seven deaths, taking the tally to 46,274 and the fatalities to 422.

Also, phase-1 human clinical trials for Covaxin, a vaccine candidate for COVID-19, began today at the government-run Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

According to a bulletin, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the hospot of the virus spread in the state, continued to witness a huge number of cases, while a considerable number was reported from the districts.

Out of the 1,198 fresh cases, 510 were reported from the GHMC limits, followed by Ranga Reddy and Karimnagar districts with 106 and 87 cases respectively. Medchal saw 76 cases, Warangal Urban (73), Mahabubnagar (50), Jagityal (36), Mahabubabad (36), Nizamabad (31), Jayashankar Bhupalpally (26), Nalgonda (24), Medak (13) and Sangareddy (10).

The bulletin said 34,323 people (74 per cent) have recovered so far. A total of 11,530 were under treatment and 11,003 samples were tested today. Cumulatively, 2,76,222 samples have been tested. The bulletin said the tests per million population were 6,906, while cumulative sample positivity ratewas 16.8 per cent.

On Monday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan, official sources said. However, there was no official word on the details of the meeting.

In Andhra Pradesh, the COVID-19 tally crossed the 50,000 mark on Monday as another 4,074 fresh cases were added in the state.

The death toll increased to 696 after 54 new casualties were reported in a day, according to the latest bulletin.

As many as 1,335 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, the bulletin added. The total positive cases in the state touched 53,724 while it has 28,800 active cases after 24,228 recoveries.