Coronavirus: Six dead in Telangana, all attended Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz event

Telangana reported five COVID-19 deaths Monday, taking the total number of fatalities due to coronavirus to six. All the deceased had attended a religious gathering at New Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz from March 13 to 16. While two persons died at Gandhi Hospital, one died at Global Hospital, one at Apollo Hospital, one at Gadwal hospital and one person at Nizamabad.

Early Monday morning, the Delhi Police had sealed portions of Nizamuddin West area — a day after six of the 23 fresh COVID-19 cases in the Capital were traced to the area.

“It is suspected that the virus may have been transmitted by those who were infected when they attended the Delhi religious event. The district collectors have been instructed to form teams to conduct checks on family members and all those who came in contact with these persons,” the Medical and Health Department of Telangana State said in a statement. More than 30 persons from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh reportedly attended the event at the Nizamuddin Markaz.

The statement also urged those who participated in the Delhi event to inform the officials concerned. “The government would conduct tests and offer treatment to them free of cost. Hence, all those who went for the Nizamuddin Markaz prayers in Delhi should inform the authorities. Anyone who has information about them should alert the government,” the statement stated further.

The number of positive cases in Telangana rose to 77, of which 13 have been discharged after treatment. Of the six new cases identified today, two belonged to Karimnagar and had attended the religious event at Nizamuddin.

