Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: 2137 new cases, 8 deaths in Telangana

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana added 2,137 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total infection count to 1,71,306, while the death toll rose to 1,033 with 8 more fatalities.
Andhra Pradesh’s coronavirus tally touched 6.17 lakh on Saturday as the state completed a total of 50.33 lakh sample tests, returning an overall positivity rate of 12.27 per cent. In 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, 8,218 fresh cases were reported in the state while 10,820 got cured and discharged. The latest bulletin said 58 more patients succumbed to the pandemic in 24 hours, taking the total toll to 5,302. After a total of 5.30 lakh recoveries, the number of active cases reduced further to 81,763, the bulletin added.
In another news, The nine-day ‘Adhika Masam Brahmotsavam’ held once in three years began at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, on Saturday. The ‘brahmotsavam‘ began with the hoisting of the ‘Garuda’ flag atop the golden ‘dwajathambham‘ (flag mast) by high priests amid chanting of Vedic hymn amid observing COVID-19 precautionary measures, a temple official said. For the first time in the history of the ancient hill temple, the customary practice of taking out Lord Venkateswara in a grand procession on the ‘vahanas’ (celestial vehicles) around the temple was cancelled to avoid the huge congregation of devotees due to the coronavirus norms, the official said.
On Wednesday evening, a surprise spell of heavy downpour left different parts of the city inundated, crippling the normal life. The highest rainfall of 11 cm was recorded in Bahadurpura, a suburb of the Old city which also houses the city’s famous zoo. A panic alarm was sounded by the zoo authorities late evening as bad weather showed no signs of respite.
Parts of the zoo, especially the 99-acre animal safari park were inundated immediately after the adjoining Mir Alam tank started overflowing. After feeding the animals, birds, and reptiles, the entire staff of over 100 people were pressed into emergency services. Even as they cleared the channels and canals inside the 380-acre zoo to ensure a free flow of water, the animal enclosures and moats were filled with water to the brim, and roads were inundated by Thursday morning.