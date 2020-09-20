Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: 2137 new cases, 8 deaths in Telangana

An Indian family wearing face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus travels on a motorcycle in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. India's coronavirus cases are now the second-highest in the world and only behind the United States. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Telangana, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Live Updates: Telangana added 2,137 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total infection count to 1,71,306, while the death toll rose to 1,033 with 8 more fatalities.

Andhra Pradesh’s coronavirus tally touched 6.17 lakh on Saturday as the state completed a total of 50.33 lakh sample tests, returning an overall positivity rate of 12.27 per cent. In 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, 8,218 fresh cases were reported in the state while 10,820 got cured and discharged. The latest bulletin said 58 more patients succumbed to the pandemic in 24 hours, taking the total toll to 5,302. After a total of 5.30 lakh recoveries, the number of active cases reduced further to 81,763, the bulletin added.

In another news, The nine-day ‘Adhika Masam Brahmotsavam’ held once in three years began at the shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, on Saturday. The ‘brahmotsavam‘ began with the hoisting of the ‘Garuda’ flag atop the golden ‘dwajathambham‘ (flag mast) by high priests amid chanting of Vedic hymn amid observing COVID-19 precautionary measures, a temple official said. For the first time in the history of the ancient hill temple, the customary practice of taking out Lord Venkateswara in a grand procession on the ‘vahanas’ (celestial vehicles) around the temple was cancelled to avoid the huge congregation of devotees due to the coronavirus norms, the official said.