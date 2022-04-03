Cops seize drugs after raiding pub in Hyderabad

Police seized drugs after raiding a pub at a star hotel here in the early hours of Sunday with over 140 people, including few persons linked to Tollywood and children of some prominent personalities, who were partying there picked up and questioned, officials said.

Drugs, including cocaine, were seized from the possession of a hotel staff, a senior police official told PTI.

Based on a specific information that a party was being organised at the pub in violation of rules by operating beyond its permitted hours, a police team carried out the raid and as many as 142 customers besides the hotel staff were brought to a police station, questioned and the customers were later let off, police said.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand issued orders placing under suspension the SHO of Banjara Hills police station besides he issued a charge memo to the ACP (Banjara Hills-Divison), for their alleged negligence towards their legitimate duties in the control of narcotics in pubs and bars.