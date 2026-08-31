Convocation row: NALSAR students’ body backs National Law School batch of 2026

In NLSIU, the office of the chancellor of the varsity is helmed by CJI in his ex-officio capacity. Convocations are convened by the chancellor, and degrees are conferred in the name of the chancellor.
In its statement, NALSAR student bar council — its student body — claimed that the students of the 2026 batch were asked to issue a public letter ‘re-inviting’ the CJI to their university.
Story continues below this ad
The statement wrote: “Students had agreed to the presence of CJI at their convocation (later on). However, it is particularly concerning, and deserves condemnation that students were asked to issue a public letter of ‘re-invitation’ to the CJI…In the current circumstances, especially in the light of the BCI controversy, requiring students to publicly re-invite the CJI is nothing but asking them to go back on their act of dissent, and forsake their principled act of solidarity”.
The statement says that such imposition of an onerous burden on the graduating cohort, by pushing them to choose between a lifetime event, i.e. convocation, and their right to dissent, “will have only one consequence: a chilling effect on future acts of dissent and solidarity”.
“We also want to note that if such request of a ‘public letter’ was made by the office of the CJI, it is incredibly unfortunate as the office of the CJI apparently preferred creating suitable public discourse in the interest of their office over the interests of the students. We salute the principled stance of the students of the Batch of 2026 when they rejected this request and stood by their earlier act of dissent,” the statement read.
The letter further added, “It is highly relevant that [the] importance of student dissent is reflected in the observations made by none other than the CJI himself during the Supreme Court proceedings concerning the BCI’s action against the NALSAR students.
Story continues below this ad
The Chief Justice stated that the students have the right to protest, and that if they are peacefully raising their voice, they should be allowed to do so. The Court also restrained punitive or criminal action against students and faculty in connection with the matter.
In this context, the subsequent requirement of a public statement inviting the Chief Justice, and the linking of that requirement to the holding of the convocation, is a matter of great concern. It is unclear whether this situation is solely due to any acts of commission by the NLSIU administration.
However, such a situation surely points towards grave acts of omission and absence of care by the NLSIU administration towards its students. The administration, in an act of lightning speed, cancelled the convocation with an oblique reference to ‘unavoidable circumstances’ – failing the standards of transparency expected from a legal institution. It is apparent that other options including postponing of convocation etc., were not explored.”
The elected student body of NALSAR – or the Student Bar Council – wrote in their statement, “The student bar council stands in solidarity with the NLSIU students and, especially the batch of 2026, in the light of administration’s decision to cancel the convocation. It is not lost upon us that these students and alumni during the BCI controversy, which also included and objection to the presence of the CJI and BCI chairman at their then-upcoming convocation”…It cannot be emphasised enough that a convocation marks a poignant milestone, recognising years of learning, growth, hardwork and the beginning of a new chapter in a students’ life, it said.
Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice.
Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include:
Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India.
Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism.
Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities.
National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting.
Authoritativeness & Trust
A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society.
Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More