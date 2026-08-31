Convocation row: NALSAR students’ body backs National Law School batch of 2026

The students of NALSAR University of Law have issued a statement of solidarity to the students of the outgoing 2026 batch of National Law School India University – Bengaluru whose convocation was cancelled recently. NLSIU had cancelled its convocation — a development that came amid a row over the presence of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra.

In NLSIU, the office of the chancellor of the varsity is helmed by CJI in his ex-officio capacity. Convocations are convened by the chancellor, and degrees are conferred in the name of the chancellor.

In its statement, NALSAR student bar council — its student body — claimed that the students of the 2026 batch were asked to issue a public letter ‘re-inviting’ the CJI to their university.

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The statement wrote: “Students had agreed to the presence of CJI at their convocation (later on). However, it is particularly concerning, and deserves condemnation that students were asked to issue a public letter of ‘re-invitation’ to the CJI…In the current circumstances, especially in the light of the BCI controversy, requiring students to publicly re-invite the CJI is nothing but asking them to go back on their act of dissent, and forsake their principled act of solidarity”.

The statement says that such imposition of an onerous burden on the graduating cohort, by pushing them to choose between a lifetime event, i.e. convocation, and their right to dissent, “will have only one consequence: a chilling effect on future acts of dissent and solidarity”.

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“We also want to note that if such request of a ‘public letter’ was made by the office of the CJI, it is incredibly unfortunate as the office of the CJI apparently preferred creating suitable public discourse in the interest of their office over the interests of the students. We salute the principled stance of the students of the Batch of 2026 when they rejected this request and stood by their earlier act of dissent,” the statement read.

The letter further added, “It is highly relevant that [the] importance of student dissent is reflected in the observations made by none other than the CJI himself during the Supreme Court proceedings concerning the BCI’s action against the NALSAR students.

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The Chief Justice stated that the students have the right to protest, and that if they are peacefully raising their voice, they should be allowed to do so. The Court also restrained punitive or criminal action against students and faculty in connection with the matter.

In this context, the subsequent requirement of a public statement inviting the Chief Justice, and the linking of that requirement to the holding of the convocation, is a matter of great concern. It is unclear whether this situation is solely due to any acts of commission by the NLSIU administration.

However, such a situation surely points towards grave acts of omission and absence of care by the NLSIU administration towards its students. The administration, in an act of lightning speed, cancelled the convocation with an oblique reference to ‘unavoidable circumstances’ – failing the standards of transparency expected from a legal institution. It is apparent that other options including postponing of convocation etc., were not explored.”

The elected student body of NALSAR – or the Student Bar Council – wrote in their statement, “The student bar council stands in solidarity with the NLSIU students and, especially the batch of 2026, in the light of administration’s decision to cancel the convocation. It is not lost upon us that these students and alumni during the BCI controversy, which also included and objection to the presence of the CJI and BCI chairman at their then-upcoming convocation”…It cannot be emphasised enough that a convocation marks a poignant milestone, recognising years of learning, growth, hardwork and the beginning of a new chapter in a students’ life, it said.

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“Snatching this opportunity from students, which would have enabled them to savour this moment with family and friends is cruel,” it said.

Apart from the students of NALSAR, the letter was also endorsed by 111 alumni members of NALSAR too.