Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Will contest polls in Rajasthan, Karnataka, says Asaduddin Owaisi on AIMIM’s 65th foundation day

Sounding the poll bugle for the Telangana Assembly elections in Hyderabad, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi urged party workers to fight hatred so that peace emerged victorious.

Asaduddin Owaisi (Twitter/@aimim_national)

Commemorating the 65th year of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Hyderabad MP and party chief Asaduddin Owaisi made it clear on Thursday that his party would contest the upcoming elections in Rajasthan and Karnataka, and sounded the poll bugle for the Telangana Assembly elections, instructing partymen to start hitting the ground.

At the foundation day meeting at party headquarters in Darussalam, Owaisi said the party would continue to expand its base in every state. A Hyderabad-based party in the late 1950s, AIMIM has grown to have two MPs and seven MLAs in Telangana and an MLA in Bihar. It has also contested elections in Jharkhand, UP, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Gujarat.

Finding fault with the Union government for not speaking up on China, Owaisi criticised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his reported comments that described India as a smaller economy on the issue of the Chinese transgressions along the border. He also asked why Union Home Minister Amit Shah was silent on the controversial remarks made by radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh in Punjab. “Is it the Amrit Kaal that is being hyped about? Who is Amrit? And why is Amit silent?” he asked.

Welcoming the Supreme Court judgment that laid down the process to appoint the chief election commissioner, he hoped that this would bring about greater transparency and independence for the Election Commission.

Endorsing the Telangana government saying that the state has remained peaceful and made rapid progress in the software and pharma sector in the last eight years and has GSDP better than BJP-ruled states, he asked party workers to fight against hatred so that peace emerged victorious, and for the continued progress of the state. He also accused the BJP of trying to spread hatred and poison in Telangana.

“Do you want the Constitution or the bulldozer? Do you prefer Ambedkar, who drafted the Constitution, or the bulldozer? Will you prefer love or oppression? You have to decide this,” he said, adding, “God willing, we will save the Constitution and ensure the victory of Ambedkar so that bulldozers lose. We will ensure the victory of peace so that oppression ends.” BJP’s state unit president Bandi Sanjay had recently said bulldozers would be set free to control crime as it was being done in UP.

Owaisi also announced financial aid to the families of Junaid and Nasir of Rajasthan, who were allegedly lynched by suspected gau rakshaks. He further announced financial support for the family of Khadeer Khan who was allegedly tortured in police custody in Medak and later succumbed to injuries. He demanded that the accused policemen be tried for murder and not just be suspended for their involvement.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 11:14 IST
Chennai News Live Updates: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces relief for farmers hit by unseasonal rains

