Congress leaders, party workers detained during protest against rising fuel prices in Hyderabad

Tension prevailed as police prevented party workers and their leaders from proceeding to Tank Bund by pushing barricades. (Express Photo)

Scores of Congress leaders and workers were detained by Hyderabad Police on Friday during the party’s ‘Chalo Raj Bhawan’ protest against rising prices of fuel and cooking gas.

After a demonstration at Dharna Chowk in the city, the leaders and cadre were headed to symbolically submit a representation to the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at Tank Bund as Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was unavailable.

Newly-appointed president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee A Revanth Reddy, party working presidents T Jayaprakash Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Mahesh Kumar Goud, Geetha Reddy, Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yakshi Goud, senior leaders Ponnala Lakshmaiah, C Damodar Rajanarasimha, Danasari Anasuya, Md Shabbir Ali and N S Bose Raju were also detained and taken to different police stations, according to Congress workers. They were soon released.

“We wanted to submit a representation to the governor. Since she was not available and we were asked to email our representation to her office, we wanted to submit our representation against rising prices of fuel and cooking gas to Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue to mark our protest. Even this is not allowed here,” Revanth Reddy told indianexpress.com.

Earlier while speaking at Dharna Chowk, Revanth alleged that the central and state governments were jointly responsible for rising prices. Arguing that petrol prices are highest in India, Revanth blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fleecing the public. He said the Centre and the state were earning profit from the rising prices even as the common man was facing the burden of skyrocketing expenses for running households.

“Both Modi and KCR are charging Rs 33 each for a litre of petrol even as homemakers are burdened with a hike of over Rs 400 in LPG prices since the BJP came to power in 2014,” he said.

Reddy said the TPCC in coordination with AICC has planned a series of protests against fuel price hike. He asked party workers to take the message to every household across the state and engage in discussions.