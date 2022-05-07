Congress should first implement farm loan waivers in states it rules, says Telangana minister KT Rama Rao

Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Warangal declaration’, Telangana minister K T Rama Rao Saturday said that his party should first implement farm loan waivers and schemes like ‘Rythu Bandhu’ in states it rules like Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan to show the country they could do it.

Rao wondered in what capacity Gandhi had come to Telangana. “Mom (Sonia Gandhi) is the party chief, he is a dummy. The Congress is an outdated party. If the Congress is so pro-farmer, why did it lose in Punjab? There is nothing new in the declaration he made yesterday. The Congress had promised loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh in 2018 also. They lost then and they will continue to lose. He says that despite knowing that it will harm the Congress, the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) created Telangana state. Congress did not give Telangana, people fought and got it. The TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) does not have to be a `B’ or `C’ team, we stand on our own,” the minister, who holds the municipal administration & urban development, industries & commerce and information technology portfolios, said in Warangal.

Rao said that the Congress is divided so much so that four leaders cannot sit together without complaining against each other. Referring to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy, Rao said that a person who is accused in a note-for-vote case was seen with Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking in Warangal Friday evening, Rahul Gandhi announced the ‘Warangal Declaration’ and said that a Congress government in Telangana would accept all the demands of the farmers including, minimum support price (MSP) for all crops. He said that the party will introduce ‘the Indiramma Rythu Bharosa’ scheme which will provide investment support of Rs 15,000 per acre per annum to both land-owning farmers and tenant farmers.

Landless farm hands would receive Rs 12,000 per year, Gandhi said. Setting up of turmeric board, reopening of sugar factories, crop insurance and legal land ownership documents for land given at alternative places to farmers who are at present cultivating on forest lands were some of the other promises he made.

The Congress also proposed to abolish the ‘Dharani’ portal launched by the ruling TRS government, saying that it was causing trouble to farmers. Gandhi also said that a Congress government will end the menace of spurious seeds.