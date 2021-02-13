College student’s kidnap and gangrape allegations false: Rachakonda police

The auto-driver who, the girl said, had abducted her was questioned by the police but his statement did not match with that of the girl.

A college student’s claims of being kidnapped and gangraped in Medchal-Malkajgiri district of Telangana have turned out to be false, Rachakonda police said Saturday. After the conclusion of investigations, including scientific examination, it was found that the 19-year-old woman had cooked up the story, Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said.

Addressing the media, Bhawat said the girl wanted to leave her house owing to family issues and investigations revealed that she had concocted a similar kidnap story six months ago. When the police got involved in the case, she panicked and weaved a false story of assault and gangrape out of fear, the commissioner said.

The police had received a distress call about the alleged kidnap at 6.29 p.m on Wednesday and the girl was rescued at 7.50 p.m after she herself shared her location with the police. The auto-driver who, the girl said, had abducted her was questioned by the police but his statement did not match with that of the girl.

Malkajgiri DCP Rakshitha Murthy said: “When we received the distress call, we had to assume the worst and take up the investigation. The statement of the victim was recorded and the victim identified a person too. There were deviations in the story and we had our doubts. We did a scientific investigation and gathered technical evidence and found the allegations false.”

The Commissioner said around 100 CCTV camera footage between Rampally X-roads, where she boarded the shared auto rickshaw, and Annojiguda, where she was finally located, were examined. Police also collected CDRs of the victim as well as the suspects and also took cell tower dumps as well, he said.

According to the police, the CCTV footage showed that the woman down from the shared auto rickshaw at Yamnampet and the same autorickshaw could be seen immediately going back towards Rampally X-roads from where it came. The police verified the auto rickshaw driver’s statement by examining his location and time on CCTV footage and his cellphone tower location.

“We understood there was no Maruti van involved or other men shifting her to the van to proceed towards an isolated area as claimed by the woman. Between 6 pm and 7 pm, the CCTV footage showed her aimlessly walking for another four km during the time police and her family were searching for her. At 7 p.m, she took another autorickshaw to Annojiguda. Then she responded to the calls from the police and shared her location from an isolated place, about 150 meters away from the main road,” the police commissioner said, adding that she created a scene to corroborate her story by tearing her clothes.

Later on Friday, according to the police, she confessed to fabricating the story out of fear of her family. On being questioned by police, she pointed fingers at the autorickshaw driver due to petty grudges she held against him.