College student dies by suicide in Hyderabad, family accuses management of harassment

A first-year student of Sri Chaitanya College at Narsingi on the outskirts of Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide late on Tuesday night, the police said. After his family accused the college management of harassment, a case was registered against the college principal and two wardens.

This is the fourth student suicide being reported from Telangana within the last 10 days.

According to the police, Nagula Satwick, a 16-year-old first-year intermediate student, was found dead in an empty classroom by his classmates. On Wednesday, accusing the college management of harassment and intimidation over his academic performance, Satwick’s parents and relatives staged a protest and tried to break into the college, which was locked by the management.

Satwick’s father Nagula Raja Prasad said that he had met his son on Tuesday evening and he was not in a good mood at the time. Satwick allegedly told him about study pressure from his teachers. “I talked to him and told him not to worry too much. I went home and within two hours, I received this news. Principal Krishna Reddy used to abuse him repeatedly over (his) poor performance,” Prasad said.

In his written complaint to the Narsingi police, Prasad said his son was harassed mentally and the college management is responsible for his death.

“When I met him last night, he asked for medicine for skin allergy, which I gave him. He complained about the bad food in the hostel. I told him that as exams are approaching, he should tolerate it till then and I promised that if necessary, we will admit him to another college next academic year,” Prasad added.

The Narsingi police have registered a case against college principal Krishna Reddy and two wardens and Satwick’s body has been sent to Osmania Hospital for a post-mortem.

In the last 10 days, three student suicides have been reported from Telangana. On February 22, Dr Dharavath Preethi, a 26-year-old first-year postgraduate student of Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal allegedly attempted suicide following harassment. She was declared dead on February 26.

On February 25, Dasari Harsha, a 22-year-old final-year MBBS student in Nizamabad, was found dead after he allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room.

On February 27, an engineering student in Warangal died by suicide allegedly after a male friend shared her personal photos with others, a PTI report said.