‘Thought we would collect sarees and go home happy’: Relative of woman killed in stampede at Chandrababu Naidu’s event

Relatives of the three women who died in the stampede at a programme of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh to distribute freebies Sunday said they hoped to return home with a free saree and ration kit but it ended in tragedy.

The police said the three women were killed and several others were injured during the stampede, the second one in five days, at TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu’s public meeting Sunday evening. Before this, eight people had died in another stampede during Naidu’s public meeting at Kandukur in the state’s Nellore district on December 28.

“After a long time Chandrababu was visiting, and we were informed in advance that the TDP was going to distribute sarees and ration kits free so went to the venue to have some fun,’’ said Prabha Devi, whose aunt G Rama Devi died in the stampede. “We thought we would collect the sarees and go home happy. There was a huge crowd of women when we reached there and there was already some jostling, pushing, and shoving,” Prabha Devi said.

“The few lady police were unable to control the situation especially after Chandrababu left, and the woman started surging towards the stage where the kits were being given. Seeing the crowd, I and two other relatives decided to move aside but in the melee, our aunt was lost. Later, we found her body near the stage. I think she fell down when the iron railing fell and she was trampled upon,” she added.

K Jyothi, a relative of K Rajlakshmi of Nayi Brahmin colony who died, said there was no crowd management. “Some of the women were very agitated that they had to wait for several hours and started pushing. My sister fell down at the first counter when the barricade fell, and got trampled upon,” she said.

Guntur Superintendent of Police K Arif Hafeez said the police provided adequate security and safety measures. “Considering that thousands of people were to come to take the kits, we also advised the TDP organisers that they should ensure that the distribution of the kits is done in a proper way and they should ensure the people follow the queue system, instead it turned into a free for all. The organisers could not control the distribution of the kits properly,” Hafeez said.

Guntur district’s TDP leaders had distributed close to 30,000 coupons to economically backward women and asked them to collect the saree and ration kit at the venue at Vikanagar. NRI TDP supporter V Chandrashekar sponsored the sarees and ration kits.

Advertisement

Police officials said while the distribution was to start at 5 pm, women started gathering in large numbers at the venue from 2 pm. Chandrababu Naidu arrived at 6 pm, inaugurated the distribution programme by giving the kits to a few women, and left. “Before leaving the venue, Naidu requested the women to collect the kits in an orderly fashion and not to push each other,” said TDP state president K Atchen Naidu.

According to the Guntur police’s initial assessment, a crowd surge caused the stampede. The Nellore Police also came to a similar conclusion after the stampede on December 28 at Kandukur. While the investigation is still being carried on by the Nellore police, sources said the narrow lane in which Naidu arrived contributed to the stampede. At Guntur, the incident occurred at a large playground where the TDP had opened several counters to distribute the kits but a melee occurred at four counters.

Officials said TDP organisers at the Guntur event told the women that if they could not collect it, party cadre would deliver it to their home. “This announcement caused some concertation among the women who felt that if they did not get it there, nothing would be delivered at home. So, there was a rush which resulted in several women falling and getting trampled,” an official said.

Advertisement

TDP leaders blamed the government and police for not making proper arrangements in spite of noting that large crowds were attending Naidu’s public meetings. However, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, who visited the injured at the hospital, blamed TDP leaders, including Naidu, for poor organisation and handling of public meetings. “Naidu is solely responsible for these deaths. The TDP is unable to organise the public meetings safely and he is snuffing out lives,” she said.