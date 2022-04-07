Coca Cola to set up plant worth Rs 1,000 crore in Telangana

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Thursday signed a strategic partnership with the Telangana government and announced a fresh investment of Rs 1,000 crore for setting up their second factory in the state.

The facility, that will manufacture juices, enhanced water, sparkling water, and packaged beverages, will be coming up at the Bandathimmapur Food Processing Park in the Siddipet district.

The announcement marks the commemoration of 25 years of the company’s bottling unit at Ameenpur in Hyderabad. Coca-Cola will initially invest Rs 600 crore in the new facility and add another Rs 400 crore over the next five years. The state government has already allocated 49 acres of land at the Food Processing Park and the company hopes to start operations by the end of 2023.

At an event in Hyderabad, the state government and the FMCG company signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) for capacity building of organizations in the areas of water, solid waste management and skill-building. HCCB Chairman and CEO Neeraj Garg and Chief Commercial Officer, Bottling Investments Group, The Coca-Cola Company, Juan Pablo Rodriguez Trovato, Principal Secretary (Industries) Jayesh Ranjan, TSIIC MD Narasimha Reddy, and Director of Food Processing Akhil were present.

Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said in a tweet.

During the event, the Minister said that Telangana values HCCB’s presence in the state for over two decades. “By announcing the establishment of a second factory on its 25th anniversary and through the strategic partnerships that have been signed up, HCCB’s commitment to the state deepens,” Rama Rao added. The Minister announced that more than 50 per cent of the employees at the plant will be women.

Thanking the state government on, HCCB tweeted: “HCCB is partnering with the Depart. of Industries & Commerce, Govt of Telangana, to #skillyouth for #employment, manage #water & #solidwaste. Thank you Sri @KTRTRS for the kind words & encouraging us. Heartful gratitude to Sri @jayesh_ranjan @TelanganaCMO @kkschats.”