CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy launches six electronics projects in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Thursday laid the foundation stone for three projects and inaugurated as many units of marquee companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) at Vikruthamala village, near Tirupati. The Andhra Pradesh Electronics and IT Agency (APEITA) signed MoUs with POTPL Electronics (Panel Optodisplay Technology Pvt Ltd (POTPL – TCL India), a subsidiary company of TCL Corporation; Zetwerk Technologies; Techbulls; and SmartDV Technologies.

The CM said that six projects with over Rs 4,000 crore investment and guaranteeing 20,000 jobs have come to Andhra Pradesh, of which three companies have been inaugurated, while the foundation stone was laid for another three companies.

After inaugurating the facility of POTPL Electronics, he said the TCL company has invested Rs 1,230 crore for manufacturing TV panels and mobile display units in its new unit and would give jobs to over 3,200 people. Further, he inaugurated the Foxlink unit that manufactures USB cables and circuit boards, with an investment of Rs 1,050 crore. It is set to provide jobs to 1,200 people.

Jagan also inaugurated Sunny Opotech, which manufactures camera lenses in cell phones and invested Rs 280 crore. It is slated to create employment for 1,200 people. Sunny Opotech is a picture generation unit that manufactures camera modules through a unique technology involving aspherical lens application, autofocus, zoom, and multilayer coating with other optical core technologies.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for Dixon Technologies Unit, which manufactures television sets, which came forward to invest Rs 110 crore and generate 850 jobs. Also, he laid the stone for another unit of Foxlink India Pvt Ltd with an investment of Rs 300 crore and would give employment to 1,200 persons.

The CM also participated in the ground-breaking ceremony of Hilltop SEZ Footwear India Ltd (Apache) at Inagaluru village of Chittoor district Thursday. Jagan said that the company, which is an exclusive supplier of footwear to the global brand Adidas, is coming up with an investment of about Rs 800 crore and direct employment for 10,000 people, of which 80 per cent of the workforce will be women. Extending all support to the company, he said that the unit will be ready by September 2023 to start production.

He said that the company had started operations at Tada in Nellore district in 2006 during Dr Y S Rajashekar Reddy’s regime and has now become a prominent unit with over 15,000 employees of which 60 per cent is women. He also stated that the same company has come forward to set up a unit in Pulivendula. Once completed, it would generate employment to 2,000 people. It is likely to start operations from March 2023, he said.