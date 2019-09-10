Cloud-based automatic irrigation system at Hyderabad airport

A cloud-based automatic irrigation system was on Tuesday installed near the city airport which was being operated by the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL).

The cloud-based ‘irrigation management and monitoring software’ was to monitor and control the automatic irrigation system across the 80-acre landscape spread along the 8.4-km stretch of the approach road leading to the airport, a press release from GHIAL said.

“The GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport has become the first airport in the country to induct a cloud-based central irrigation control system using an irrigation management and monitoring software mechanism to control the intricate the automatic irrigation system,” it said.

The control of the system was precise and timely, enabling the airport to save water upto 35 per cent over the conventional mode of irrigation system, it said.

CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd SGK Kishore said, “…the implementation of a cloud-based technology for our automatic irrigation system is a strategic move to further conserve water.”

“The new system empowers us to effectively control the usage of water while also making it effortless to use by our workforce as it can be controlled through any internet-enabled data device,” he said.

In January 2018, GHIAL had commissioned an automatic irrigation system along the 8.4-km stretch of the airport spine road with three sections.

During this phase, monitoring and controlling of the automatic irrigation schedule and seasonal adjustments were done only through the individual site controllers.

The upgraded system has created a cloud-based central irrigation control system which controls all these site controllers with online irrigation commands, it said.

The site controllers were equipped with communication modules with in-built SIM cards to communicate with the central irrigation control system using an IMMS online software in the real time, round-the-clock, the release said.

IMMS online can track water usage and spot plumbing issues remotely.

Managing the irrigation system schedule, seasonal adjustments and retrieval of metrics were now more easily accessible, leading to the efficiency of the system and thereby water conservation, it said adding the system helps to identify any leak, break and flooding.