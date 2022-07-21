Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Several senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, including former ministers, had a miraculous escape Thursday when a boat dock collapsed in Razole in the Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh.

The mishap happened only minutes after TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is touring the flood-affected districts in the Godavari region, stepped on to a boat from the same dock. A few of his security staff members who were at the landing dock also fell into the water.

Officials said that former ministers Devineni Umamaheshwara Rao, Pithani Satyanarayana, Payavula Keshav, and former MLA V Sivarama Raju and others fell into the Godavari river when a safety gate of the landing stage broke and collapsed, unable to withstand the weight of the crowd. They were pulled to safety by the fishermen who were in the waters nearby and security personnel.

Personal Security Officers (PSOs) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel nearby threw life jackets and other floating devices to which the TDP leaders held on to until they jumped in and pulled them ashore. A number of fishermen who were fishing nearby also rushed to save them. “We were all very lucky. Had the flood in the Godavari not receded, we would have been swept away in the currents and drowned. We fell into 15-feet deep water. We were lucky as fishermen were nearby. They along with security personnel rescued us,’’ former MLA V Sivarama Raju said.

Officers said that Chandrababu Naidu, along with five personal security officers, had left in a boat only a few moments before the incident. The rest of his security team was at the landing dock, and they also fell into the water. Sources in TDP said that as Naidu was greeted by thousands of people at the flood-affected areas. As the narrow road from the boat dock was filled with people, many TDP leaders stood on the landing dock and it could not take the weight and collapsed, officers said.

The former chief minister is on a two-day ground visit to the flood-hit areas of the Godavari districts — Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Konaseema, Bhimavaram, Eluru, and Alluri Sitharama Raju. These six districts were carved out of the original two East Godavari and West Godavari districts. Naidu said that he is visiting the flood-hit villages to understand the impact of the disaster as well as the grievances of the people. He is taking stock of the damage caused to agriculture, horticulture and property besides finding out if local people who are camping at relief centres are getting adequate food supply, medicines, milk and other essentials.

Naidu said that the state government has failed to react in time to the floods and failed to provide relief to the affected people. “Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has just made an aerial survey of the areas, has not done anything for these people. We will do everything we can to help you,’’ said Naidu speaking to flood victims at a relief camp.