scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

TDP leaders, including former ministers, fell into the Godavari river when the boat dock collapsed in Razole in Konaseema district, unable to withstand the weight of the gathering. They were rescued by fishermen and security personnel.

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | Hyderabad |
July 21, 2022 9:23:59 pm
The mishap happened only minutes after TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is touring the flood-affected districts in the Godavari region, stepped on to a boat from the same dock.(File Photo)

Several senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, including former ministers, had a miraculous escape Thursday when a boat dock collapsed in Razole in the Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh.

The mishap happened only minutes after TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is touring the flood-affected districts in the Godavari region, stepped on to a boat from the same dock. A few of his security staff members who were at the landing dock also fell into the water.

Officials said that former ministers Devineni Umamaheshwara Rao, Pithani Satyanarayana, Payavula Keshav, and former MLA V Sivarama Raju and others fell into the Godavari river when a safety gate of the landing stage broke and collapsed, unable to withstand the weight of the crowd. They were pulled to safety by the fishermen who were in the waters nearby and security personnel.

Personal Security Officers (PSOs) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel nearby threw life jackets and other floating devices to which the TDP leaders held on to until they jumped in and pulled them ashore. A number of fishermen who were fishing nearby also rushed to save them. “We were all very lucky. Had the flood in the Godavari not receded, we would have been swept away in the currents and drowned. We fell into 15-feet deep water. We were lucky as fishermen were nearby. They along with security personnel rescued us,’’ former MLA V Sivarama Raju said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...Premium
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...

Officers said that Chandrababu Naidu, along with five personal security officers, had left in a boat only a few moments before the incident. The rest of his security team was at the landing dock, and they also fell into the water. Sources in TDP said that as Naidu was greeted by thousands of people at the flood-affected areas. As the narrow road from the boat dock was filled with people, many TDP leaders stood on the landing dock and it could not take the weight and collapsed, officers said.

The former chief minister is on a two-day ground visit to the flood-hit areas of the Godavari districts — Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Konaseema, Bhimavaram, Eluru, and Alluri Sitharama Raju. These six districts were carved out of the original two East Godavari and West Godavari districts. Naidu said that he is visiting the flood-hit villages to understand the impact of the disaster as well as the grievances of the people. He is taking stock of the damage caused to agriculture, horticulture and property besides finding out if local people who are camping at relief centres are getting adequate food supply, medicines, milk and other essentials.

More from Hyderabad

Naidu said that the state government has failed to react in time to the floods and failed to provide relief to the affected people. “Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has just made an aerial survey of the areas, has not done anything for these people. We will do everything we can to help you,’’ said Naidu speaking to flood victims at a relief camp.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

Air India's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

Air India's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too
Opinion

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Dinesh Gunawardena likely to be named Sri Lanka's next PM

Dinesh Gunawardena likely to be named Sri Lanka's next PM

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’

Premium
Boris Johnson signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?
Explained

Boris Johnson signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement