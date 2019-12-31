Class 7 Student killed as lorry hits auto in Hyderabad

The autorickshaw was on its way to the school in Habsiguda after picking students from Kalyanpuri in Uppal. The autorickshaw was on its way to the school in Habsiguda after picking students from Kalyanpuri in Uppal.

A class 7 student was killed and seven others were injured after their school-bound auto-rickshaw met with an accident in Hyderabad Tuesday.

The accident took place at 7.30 am near Uppal crossroad’s when the auto was rammed by a speeding lorry. The students belong to Bashyam school in Habsiguda.

All seven students were shifted to hospital and five of them have been discharged, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri, told indianexpress.com. A probe has been initiated and it is too early to say which driver could have been at fault.

The autorickshaw was on its way to the school in Habsiguda after picking students from Kalyanpuri in Uppal. Parents of the students and the school concerned were informed by police. The deceased boy was shifted to the mortuary for postmortem examination.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App