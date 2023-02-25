scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Advertisement

ABVP, SFI students clash at Hyderabad Central University

The incident came a day before results to the student union polls were to be announced.

The clash, reportedly, took place at the Hyderabad University (ANI/Twitter)
Listen to this article
ABVP, SFI students clash at Hyderabad Central University
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Students belonging to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) were involved in a minor clashed at the Hyderabad Central University on Friday night. It came a day before results to the student union polls were to be announced.

The SFI and ABVP have condemned the violence and blamed each other for unprovoked attacks.

The University of Hyderabad is to have a new students’ union Saturday once the results of a hard-fought election, the first after nearly four years, are declared post-counting of votes polled on Friday. The counting of votes is expected to begin at 2 pm and may go on till late into the night.

Also Read
Telangana: Doctor arrested for suicide attempt by junior
stray dogs menace hyderabad
One more boy hurt in stray dog attack as Telangana steps up measures to c...
Gold recovered Hyderabad
Customs seize over Rs 7-crore worth gold from 23 Sudan women at Hyderabad...
preserving heritage, south central railway, indian express
South Central Railway restores 200-year-old heritage well in Secunderabad

Though 5,300 students were eligible to cast their vote, the voter turnout was recorded at over 76 per cent. The contest is for nine central panel seats, including three members of the Internal Complaints Committee (or gender sensitisation committee against sexual harassment), 24 school board members and 30 school councillors.

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 14:24 IST
Next Story

Entire Aurangabad district will be renamed, we don’t leave anything incomplete: Devendra Fadnavis

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close