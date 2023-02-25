ABVP, SFI students clash at Hyderabad Central University

Students belonging to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) were involved in a minor clashed at the Hyderabad Central University on Friday night. It came a day before results to the student union polls were to be announced.

The SFI and ABVP have condemned the violence and blamed each other for unprovoked attacks.

Hyderabad, Telangana | Students of ABVP & SFI clash at Hyderabad central university over student union elections. ABVP alleged that SFI students inflicted violence against the tribal students of ABVP & used sharp objects to attack them. pic.twitter.com/4j2i2Koz7U — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2023

The University of Hyderabad is to have a new students’ union Saturday once the results of a hard-fought election, the first after nearly four years, are declared post-counting of votes polled on Friday. The counting of votes is expected to begin at 2 pm and may go on till late into the night.

Though 5,300 students were eligible to cast their vote, the voter turnout was recorded at over 76 per cent. The contest is for nine central panel seats, including three members of the Internal Complaints Committee (or gender sensitisation committee against sexual harassment), 24 school board members and 30 school councillors.