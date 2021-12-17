CJI Ramana on four-day visit to Telangana

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N Venkata Ramana is on a four-day visit to Telangana during which he will inaugurate a number of facilities and visit several places. The CJI reached his Hyderabad residence at SR Nagar on Friday evening.

On Saturday, he will inaugurate the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre at Phoenix VK Tower in Nanakramguda in Hyderabad. In the afternoon, he will travel by road to visit the 800-year old Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district, which was declared a heritage site by UNESCO this June.

The CJI will then proceed to Warangal and stay overnight at the guesthouse of NIT at Warangal. On Sunday, he will inaugurate a judicial complex, which will have 10 courts at Warangal town. He will visit the Nalsar University on the outskirts of Hyderabad where, besides interacting with students, he will inaugurate separate hostels for male and female students. In the evening, he will attend the convocation after which he will return to Hyderabad.

The CJI will fly back to New Delhi on December 20. The CJI’s visit to Ramappa Temple, which is visited by lakhs of people every year and is located about 210 km away from Hyderabad, is seen as an important gesture. The restored temple is reputed for its intricate carvings and UNESCO declared it a world heritage site on June 24 this year. The temple, originally known as Rudreshwara temple, is famous by the name of the architect Ramappa who designed it,

Historians say Kakatiya Dynasty rulers undertook the construction of the temple which was completed around 1213 AD and took around 50 years to build.