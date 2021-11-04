CJI N V Ramana intervenes to restore bus service to Telangana village after Class 8 student’s letter

The Chief justice of India N V Ramana recently intervened to restore bus services to a village in Telangana after the issue was brought to his notice by a Class 8 student.

Writing a letter from the Rangareddy district, P Vaishnavi said that she and her siblings, Preethi and Praneeth, were facing inconveniences in going to school and college since the bus service to her village was stopped in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. A resident of Chidedu village in Manchal Mandal of Rangareddy district, she said several others from the village were also facing similar problems.

The letter written by P Vaishnavi. The letter written by P Vaishnavi.

“Ever since my father passed away in the middle of the first wave of Covid-19, my mother has been taking care of us. We are forced to spend Rs 150 to go to school and college which are 6 km and 18 km away from our village respectively. Several students and other residents of our village are also facing similar difficulties,” she wrote in Telugu.

On Wednesday, a statement issued by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation stated that the CJI had responded to Vaishnavi’s letter, dated September 17, 2021, and had asked the corporation to restore services so that students can reach school on time and the Right to Education of the children is honoured. MD VC Sajjanar congratulated Vaishnavi’s initiative and affirmed the corporation’s commitment.

He said TSRTC would provide connectivity for the students of schools and colleges in the entire state and has already restored about 30 bus services in the last one month. The MD requested patrons of the corporation, including students, to contact their nearest depot manager for restoration of services to their villages.