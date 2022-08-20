CJI inaugurates new City Courts Complex in Vijayawada

Chief Justice of India Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana on Saturday inaugurated the new modern City Courts Complex in Vijayawada built at a cost of about Rs 100 crore.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, ministers, judges of the High Court and members of the Bezawada Bar Association attended the event.

The new centrally-air conditioned complex spread over about 15,000 sq. m. will now house all courts, which so far have been functioning from different premises in the city, under one roof.

The complex has 29 spacious court halls, special chambers for sessions judges and magistrates, rooms for public prosecutors, waiting halls for the clients and other facilities. It will also have a bank, post office and canteen.

Justice Ramana, Justice Mishra and Jagan Mohan Reddy planted saplings on the complex premises on the occasion.

Earlier, the Chief Minister called on the Chief Justice of India at hotel Novotel upon the latter’s arrival from Hyderabad. Both were closeted in a meeting for about 20 minutes, which officials described as a “courtesy”.

Telugu Desam president and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu also conferred with Justice Ramana at the hotel. Chandrababu presented a memento to the CJI on the occasion.