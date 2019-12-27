Won’t allow any protest on streets: Hyderabad police

Students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act gathered at Osmania University. (Express photo) Students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act gathered at Osmania University. (Express photo)

Hyderabad police, Commissioner Anjani Kumar Thursday denied allegations that those agitating against the new Citizenship Act, the National Population Register (NPR), and National Register of Citizens (NRC) were being allowed to protest and those wanting to celebrate the same were being denied permission.

“We will not allow anyone to come on to the streets to protest,” said Kumar, adding that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had held its public meeting at the party headquarters itself and not on the streets.

In the last few days, protesters in the city were denied permission to take out rallies or gather at public places. However, AIMIM, led by its supremo and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, held a massive anti-CAA protest at his party headquarters in Darussalam on Saturday.

According to the police commissioner, having protesters on the streets would cause immense inconvenience to the public as it disrupts traffic and hence permission cannot be given.

Meanwhile, a group under the banner Telangana and AP Joint Action Committee have called for a ‘million march’ against NRC and CAA on December 28. The march is expected to start at 2 pm from Necklace road. The organizers have also claimed that 40 organizations have offered their support.

The Telangana Congress Legislature Party has also planned an anti-CAA/NRC/NPR rally from its party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan to Ambedkar statue near Tank Bund on December 28, on the occasion of its formation day.

They had sought permission for a ‘Save India and Save Constitution’ rally from the city police commissioner and the state DGP on December 20, but has not received any communication so far.

In the request for permission, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said that TPCC president, MPs, MLAs and other prominent persons would take part in the rally scheduled for 11.30 a.m, Friday.

However, P Viswaprasad, DCP (Central Zone) has already sent out a message stating that no permission has been given. “No permission has been given for any procession, rally, march or public assembly anywhere in the city, including Tank Bund and its surroundings on December 28. The public should not believe any fake news, rumours or propaganda in this regard,” the message read.

