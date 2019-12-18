Citizenship Act brings out the divide among Telangana High Court advocates

Holding the tricolor, the advocates shouted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘go back go back, Rohingya go back’ and also distributed sweets among their peers. (Screengrab) Holding the tricolor, the advocates shouted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘go back go back, Rohingya go back’ and also distributed sweets among their peers. (Screengrab)

Two different groups of advocates — one protesting against the newly amended Citizenship Act and impending NRC and another group hailing the Union government for the ‘much-awaited’ measures — held unique demonstrations at the gates of Telangana High Court Monday morning.

Calling the contentious act and atrocities against civilians in the Northeast against the secular ethos and constitutional values of India, the advocates raised slogans demanding repeal of CAA. They staged their protest near the media point of the High Court.

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” lawyers said while stating that it was important to promote and propagate secular and human values of the country. According to them, their protest was to protect the Constitution.

Two groups of advocates–one protesting against CAA and NRC and one in support of the same, at Telangana High Court today morning. Video:sourced #CAAProtest #NRCProtest #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/eGy0dgCEDM — Rahul V Pisharody (@rahulvpisharody) December 18, 2019

“We are against division and discrimination of people of this country based on our religions. As a future course of action, we will form a joint action committee of Telangana advocates. We will go to every household and enlighten the public irrespective of religion about the ills of CAA and NRC,” Advocate Wali-ur-Rahman, practicing at the HC, told indianexpress.com

On the other hand, a group of advocates led by K Karunasagar held a celebratory gathering, welcoming the CAA and NRC. Holding the tricolour, they shouted ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘go back go back, Rohingya go back’ and also distributed sweets among their peers.

Advocate K Karunasagar, who is also a BJP spokesperson, maintained there was no threat to the Muslims who are Indian citizens. According to him, governments should take stringent action against the protestors who indulge in violence.

“We have welcomed the CAA and demanded immediate implementation of NRC all over the country to identify the illegal immigrants, Bangladeshis, and Rohingyas, and send them back to their country. We request all those who are indulging in violence in the name of their protest against the enactment of CAA to go read the Act, and understand it and not create wrong notions about the Act and divert the people from the real spirit of the Act,” he said.

Karunasagar has also challenged the advocates who are protesting against the CAA to join him for debate and clarify the doubts.

