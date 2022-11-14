scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

On Children’s day, little boy from Hyderabad asks KTR for municipal water; minister responds

"We are waiting for municipal water for the last 5 years. We are facing many problems. Please help us," the little boy's placard read.

In the video, the boy can be seen holding a placard that says “Small Children's Day wish to KTR uncle". (Source: Twitter/@Patelshyd)

On Children’s Day, a little boy from Hyderabad Monday made a unique request for Telangana’s Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao through a video, which caught his attention after being shared widely on social media.

In the video, the boy can be seen holding a placard that says “Small Children’s Day wish to KTR uncle”. The problem is elaborated further on the placard as it read: “We are living in Golden City colony near pillar number 248. We are waiting for municipal water for the last 5 years. We are facing many problems. Please help us.”

The video about Golden City, a housing society near Rajendranagar, tweeted by @Patelshyd read: “Are we asking too much?” Tagging the minister, he also said: “Hey @KTRTRS Sir. Here is a cute boy requesting you something on this #ChildrensDay. In Short, we are living in the Hyderabad city (Golden city Colony,Pillar no:248) from last 5 years and waiting for Drinking water pipeline…Paying every other taxes. Are we asking too much??”

KTR has asked Dana Kishore, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Works and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), to visit the place and resolve the issue and asked his office to follow up on the matter. “Request @HMWSSBOnline MD Dana Kishore Garu @MDHMWSSB to visit personally today and resolve the issue. @KTRoffice please follow up.”

Responding to the minister’s tweet, Kishore said, “Yes sir. Will inspect. This work has been sanctioned under ORR phase -2 , did not start due to monsoons. Will post date of completion after inspection.@Patelshyd”.

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 12:11:23 pm
