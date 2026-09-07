‘Girlfriend gives 0% interest, our FD gives 14.4%’: Chennai Metro ad sparks political row

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An advertisement on display inside a Chennai Metro coach has triggered a controversy in Tamil Nadu, with a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader slamming it for “degrading women and portraying them as objects”.
DMK MP Thamizachi Thangapandian flagged the messaging on the poster put out by a cooperative society, saying it ‘highly problematic’ and disrespectful towards women.
The advertisement was meant to promote fixed deposit schemes offered by a co-operative credit society called ‘THECOS’. The poster read: ‘Girlfriend may give 0% interest, but our FD gives 14.40%.’ Thangapandian further questioned the Chennai Metro authorities over giving permission for such ads to be displayed in a public transport.
In a post on X, Thangapandian said, “An advertisement displayed inside the Chennai Metro Rail that degrades women and portrays them as objects is shocking. It is essential to ensure that advertisements in public places take into account the dignity of women.”
சென்னை மெட்ரோ இரயிலுக்குள் இடம்பெற்றுள்ள ஒரு விளம்பரம் பெண்களை இழிவுபடுத்தும் வகையிலும், அவர்களை ஒரு பொருளாகச் சித்தரிக்கும் வகையிலும் குறிப்பிடப்பட்டிருப்பது அதிர்ச்சியளிக்கிறது.
பொது இடங்களில் பெண்களின் கண்ணியத்தைக் கருத்தில் கொண்டு விளம்பரங்கள் இடம்பெறுவதை உறுதி செய்ய… pic.twitter.com/8bKvka4nD6
— தமிழச்சி (@ThamizhachiTh) September 6, 2026
She also asked the Chennai Metro Rail authorities to take down the advertisement as it is derogatory towards women. Thamizachi Thangapandian said lakhs of people use the Chennai Metro every day. She said an advertisement carrying such messaging could have an impact on the public.
Chennai Metro Rail has not responded to the incident as of now. Chennai metro trains are managed and operated by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), which is a joint venture between the Union government and the Government of Tamil Nadu.
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