‘Checking motorists’ pockets, personal chats’: Telangana crackdown on drug peddling draws criticism; police deny intrusion of privacy

Telangana Police’s crackdown on drug peddling has come under the scanner after videos surfaced showing cops seemingly checking vehicles, inspecting mobile phones of commoners and detaining a few out of suspicion of anti-social activities. Activists allege that the police action is illegal, unconstitutional and targets poor people.

Sharing such a video on Twitter, tagging Telangana DGP and Hyderabad city police commissioner, activist SQ Masood asked if it was permissible under any law to stop and check people’s mobile phones, chats and pockets. It was harassment of common people, he said.

The ongoing crackdown was started after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on October 19 instructed the Telangana Police and the prohibition and excise department to work together and make the state free of ganja and other drugs.

Gajarao Bhupal, the deputy commissioner of police for Hyderabad’s South Zone, told indianexpress.com that there has been no violation of one’s privacy and asked how it could be an intrusion into personal life if one has voluntarily given phone. He said there was nothing abnormal about the videos that have gone viral online. He asked what makes anyone believe that police are scanning through WhatsApp chats for keywords. He said no specific instructions have been given at checkpoints to go through anyone’s mobile phone.

According to him, when police ask for the vehicle’s registration certificates and other documents people were showing the e-documents on their phones. “Has anyone whose phone was checked complained? Has there been any instance of misbehaviour or manhandling on part of the police? Is anyone threatened or intimidated here? What appears to be in these videos is people showing their vehicle documents on phone,” he said, confirming that joint checkpoints have been in place for the last 10 days.

97 arrested for ganja peddling in Hyderabad and Cyberabad

In joint operations between October 24 and 26, Hyderabad police and the teams from the prohibition and excise department registered 36 FIRs and nine petty cases while apprehending 50 persons found in possession of ganja. Continuous raids have been going on in suspected dens of ganja peddling. Three persons were arrested with 1.02-litre hash oil on October 21, and three others on October 28 with 405 Nitravet and Alpracard tablets.

Another interstate ganja peddler was held during this time with about 40 kg ganja. This is in addition to a special drive against banned Gutka products at pan shops across Hyderabad’s Old City on October 23 when the police caught 76 persons, booked as many cases and seized Gutka worth Rs 2 lakh.

Similarly, Cyberabad police arrested 17 persons in connection with 10 cases of ganja peddling on October 27. The previous day, they had arrested 13 offenders in 8 cases. On October 24 and 25, 10 persons were arrested in seven ganja peddling cases.

Rachakonda police too have been going after ganja users and sellers. The public has been warned of Ganja use and is directed to inform the police on number 100 or police WhatsApp numbers. The police have also been detaining habitual ganja smugglers under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act.