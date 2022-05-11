Chandrababu Naidu booked in yet another criminal case

May 11, 2022 2:11:09 am
The Andhra Pradesh CID has registered an FIR against former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, former municipal administration minister Dr P Narayana, Heritage Foods Ltd, and 12 others, for alleged irregularities in the construction of an internal ring road in Amaravati. Notably, Dr Narayana was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the SSC paper leak case.
The FIR was filed on May 9 after a complaint from YSR Congress Party Mangalgiri MLA A Rama Krishna Reddy. In the FIR, Reddy alleged that “certain illegal and corrupt activities were committed by highly placed government officials between 2014 and 2019 with regard to design of master plan for Amaravati and alignment of the ring road to cause wrongful gain to certain individuals.’’
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
