scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu loses cool in Kurnool: ‘You dumb rascals, unworthy people, heinous criminals’

Reacting to the video, the ruling YSRCP Saturday said Naidu was perturbed by the success of the Jagan government and was reacting in frustration.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and (right) TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu. (File)

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu lost his cool in Kurnool on Friday, and was heard abusing protestors by calling them “dumb rascals”, “unworthy people” and “heinous criminals” during a rally. The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, who was on a three-day tour of the Rayalaseema region, was hitting out at leaders of the Rayalaseema Joint Action Committee, who were demanding the TDP’s support for the establishment of three capitals in Andhra Pradesh.

In a viral video, an irate Naidu could be heard saying, “Will you be there? Should I come? You dumb rascals, unworthy people and heinous criminals, come (for a fight).”

The TDP chief was also heard urging his supporters to “catch that thief and bring him to me”, and threatening protesters saying he would get them beaten up.

During the rally, Naidu targetted the ruling YSR Congress government in the state, saying it had failed to do anything for Kurnool. “In the last four years, Jagan didn’t do anything for Kurnool. He should explain to the people what he has done for Kurnool, and then it will be clear who is ‘Rayalaseema Drohi‘ (Rayalaseema traitor),” Naidu said. He also accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of looting Rayalaseema.

Reacting to the video, the ruling YSRCP Saturday said Naidu was perturbed by the success of the Jagan government and was reacting in frustration. In simultaneous press conferences, party leaders across 175 segments condemned the TDP chief’s “derogatory language” against the people and the Chief Minister.

“He is frustrated with the reach and success of the welfare schemes. He cannot digest the fact that development is happening across the state. And that is why he is now using all kinds of tactics to keep himself relevant,” the party said. “The way he is reacting clearly shows he has lost the trust and respect of the people. People are watching closely and will give you their verdict at the right time.”

On Friday, which marked the last day of his tour, a group of protesters had appeared in front of the TDP chief and started raising slogans such as  ‘Rayalaseema Drohi‘, while Naidu was en route to the party office.

Later, when he was addressing TDP workers at the party office, supporters of Kurnool YSRCP MLA Abdul Hafeez Khan and some municipal corporators reached the meeting venue and started shouting “Naidu go back”, seeing which, Naidu retorted aggressively.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...Premium
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...
Draft digital personal data protection bill: Govt exemptions ‘vague’, lit...Premium
Draft digital personal data protection bill: Govt exemptions ‘vague’, lit...
In ‘In Search of the Divine: Living Histories of Sufism in India&#8...Premium
In ‘In Search of the Divine: Living Histories of Sufism in India&#8...
Advertisement

A students’ JAC, meanwhile, announced a bandh in Kurnool on Saturday, protesting against the TDP’s unruly behaviour with lawyers and students.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-11-2022 at 02:49:02 pm
Next Story

UN climate talks drag into extra time with scant progress

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 19: Latest News
Advertisement