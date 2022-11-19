TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu loses cool in Kurnool: ‘You dumb rascals, unworthy people, heinous criminals’

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu lost his cool in Kurnool on Friday, and was heard abusing protestors by calling them “dumb rascals”, “unworthy people” and “heinous criminals” during a rally. The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, who was on a three-day tour of the Rayalaseema region, was hitting out at leaders of the Rayalaseema Joint Action Committee, who were demanding the TDP’s support for the establishment of three capitals in Andhra Pradesh.

In a viral video, an irate Naidu could be heard saying, “Will you be there? Should I come? You dumb rascals, unworthy people and heinous criminals, come (for a fight).”

The TDP chief was also heard urging his supporters to “catch that thief and bring him to me”, and threatening protesters saying he would get them beaten up.

During the rally, Naidu targetted the ruling YSR Congress government in the state, saying it had failed to do anything for Kurnool. “In the last four years, Jagan didn’t do anything for Kurnool. He should explain to the people what he has done for Kurnool, and then it will be clear who is ‘Rayalaseema Drohi‘ (Rayalaseema traitor),” Naidu said. He also accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of looting Rayalaseema.

Reacting to the video, the ruling YSRCP Saturday said Naidu was perturbed by the success of the Jagan government and was reacting in frustration. In simultaneous press conferences, party leaders across 175 segments condemned the TDP chief’s “derogatory language” against the people and the Chief Minister.

“He is frustrated with the reach and success of the welfare schemes. He cannot digest the fact that development is happening across the state. And that is why he is now using all kinds of tactics to keep himself relevant,” the party said. “The way he is reacting clearly shows he has lost the trust and respect of the people. People are watching closely and will give you their verdict at the right time.”

On Friday, which marked the last day of his tour, a group of protesters had appeared in front of the TDP chief and started raising slogans such as ‘Rayalaseema Drohi‘, while Naidu was en route to the party office.

Later, when he was addressing TDP workers at the party office, supporters of Kurnool YSRCP MLA Abdul Hafeez Khan and some municipal corporators reached the meeting venue and started shouting “Naidu go back”, seeing which, Naidu retorted aggressively.

A students’ JAC, meanwhile, announced a bandh in Kurnool on Saturday, protesting against the TDP’s unruly behaviour with lawyers and students.