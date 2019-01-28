CEO, 13 others of Hyderabad firm arrested for cheating 1 lakh job seekers of Rs 70 crore

The CEO and 13 employees of a Hyderabad-based job placement portal that allegedly cheated nearly one lakh people from across the world have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Police of Cyberabad Police. The portal allegedly managed to collect over Rs 70 crore by promising jobs and conducting fake interviews.

Police have arrested Ajay Kolla, CEO of Wisdom IT Services India Pvt Ltd located at Hitec City at Madhapur, and 13 others for allegedly cheating job seekers from India, Middle East, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Netherlands, Jordan, Lebanon, UK, Sri Lanka, Australia and Malaysia.

The company used to tell applicants that they have tie-ups with over 1,000 companies from across the world for recruitment and had two websites where job seekers could upload their resumes.

Once a person uploaded their resume, someone from the company would contact them and suggest that the resume is not proper and that it should be rewritten. For rewriting and forwarding the resume, the company used to quote an amount in dollars to make it appear as if they were connected to companies across the globe.

While the charges ranged from 150 dollars for those from within the country, those from outside India were charged up to 550 dollars.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said that the company collected more than Rs 28 crore from 69,962 people in India, and over Rs 40 crore from 35,000 people abroad.

In India, a majority of the applicants who fell into the trap belong to Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad and Karnataka.

The investigation into the operations of the firm were started after a man — who was made to pay a total of 700 dollars for a job at a Middle East-based petroleum company which turned out to be fake — complained to police. The complainant said that after he deposited the money, the company stopped responding.

Officials said that the portal Wisdomjobgulf.com was started in 2009, and has two other websites– wisdomjobsindia.com and wisdomjobsgulf.com. “They trapped job seekers by conducting fake interviews by posing as HR personnel from different companies from India and abroad. On verification, we learnt that the company does not have any MOU for employment tie-ups with any company in India or abroad,” Sajjanar said.