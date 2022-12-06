scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Centre ‘takes back’ Rs 1,000 cr granted to Andhra; ‘half the state IAS officers’ not paid salaries

With the state government exhausting its annual borrowing limit of Rs 48,000 crore even before the third quarter, no scope was left for open market borrowing.

jagan modiAndhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express file photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Centre has taken back a sum of Rs 1,000 crore it granted under different heads in recent days to the cash-starved Andhra Pradesh government, a state Finance department official indicated on Tuesday.

On November 25, the Centre released Rs 682 crore to AP as GST compensation, out of Rs 17,000 crore to all states, but the amount has not reached the state coffers.

Over Rs 300 crore was released this week under some other heads but that money too was not credited.

“In effect, the Centre has taken back about Rs 1,000 crore, adjusting it against some old liabilities dated back to the (state) bifurcation,” a top finance department official said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Central Asia Region’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Central Asia Region’ or ...
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft casePremium
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft case
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South

Half the IAS officers in the state were not paid salaries till date this month, bureaucrats, who did not receive their pay, told PTI.

“They are making staggered payments in which some have received salary and many have not. We hope it will be cleared this week,” a senior IAS officer said.

Staff of at least five departments in the state Secretariat were yet to get their salary for November.

Advertisement

“Pension has been completely stopped so far this month. Teachers working in model schools and Kasturba Gandhi schools also did not get their pay,” official sources said.

With the state government exhausting its annual borrowing limit of Rs 48,000 crore even before the third quarter, no scope was left for open market borrowing.

More from Hyderabad

“We will take up the issue with the Union Finance Ministry as the dispute over pending liabilities has to be resolved by the Centre itself,” the state Finance department official said.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 08:20:23 pm
Next Story

What does Elon Musk’s brain chip company Neuralink do?

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close