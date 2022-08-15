I-Day: Centre indulging in conspiracies to economically weaken states, says Telangana CM KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Monday unfurled the national flag from historic Golconda Fort in Hyderabad and appealed to the citizens to uphold the Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb culture of Hyderabad, once praised by Mahatma Gandhi, as a duty on the completion of 75 years of Indian Independence. He also attacked the Centre for allegedly indulging in conspiracies to economically weaken the states.

Earlier, he paid tributes at the martyrs’ memorial at Parade Ground in Secunderabad and reviewed a parade at Golconda Fort.

గోల్కొండ కోటపై ఘనంగా స్వాతంత్ర్య దినోత్సవ వేడుకలు. జాతీయ జెండాను ఆవిష్క‌రించిన ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ కేసీఆర్. Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao hoisted the national flag at Golconda Fort on the occasion of #IndiaIndependenceDay.#స్వాతంత్ర్యదినోత్సవం #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/xSCZAd0GyQ — TRS Party (@trspartyonline) August 15, 2022

During his 45-minute-long speech, the chief minister recalled and commended the contributions of freedom fighters, including those from Telangana, while listing out the state’s progress in different sectors over the last several years. Presenting a report card of his government, he spoke about the growth in Telangana’s gross domestic product (GDP), welfare schemes like Dalitha Bandhu, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, etc and spoke of how the present government at the Centre was undermining the federal spirit established by the Constitution of India.

“The Centre is indulging in conspiracies to economically weaken the states… The Centre has been collecting huge revenues in the form of cesses rather than in the form of taxes with the malicious intention of reducing this share to the states… As if this is not enough, various restrictions are being arbitrarily imposed on the economic freedom of the states. The Centre is also imposing cuts on the loans taken by states under the FRBM limit,” the chief minister said explaining how the Centre “made a mockery of co-operative federalism”.

He also took the occasion to take a dig at the Centre for the recent changes in GST rates. “Starting from milk for infants to construction of crematoriums, the centre is levying taxes everywhere and putting a huge burden on the poor and middle-class people,” KCR said.

Further, amidst the ongoing debate on “freebies”, he reminded the Centre that public welfare was the main responsibility of the government. He spoke of the “stunted” economic development of the country, rising inflation and prices of essential commodities, depreciating value of the rupee in the international market, rising unemployment in the country, etc.

It is to cover up these failures that those in power were conspiring to divide the people with hateful politics, he said. “To break the peaceful co-existence that India has been maintaining for generations, it is those who are in positions of power today who are carrying out fascist attacks. The souls of the freedom fighters will be surely crying out against this evil,” he said.

Rao said that “disruptive forces” were trying to incite religious sentiments and destroy the peace and harmony and thereby hinder the development of the state and asked the students and younger generations to stay vigilant to thwart such conspiracies. While stressing that it remains his as well as his government’s responsibility to take everyone together in the journey of progress and development, Rao wanted each citizen to protect and uphold the Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb of the land and protect the aspirations of the freedom movement.