CBI arrests former MP Kothapalli Geetha in PNB cheating case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested former YSRCP lawmaker Kothapalli Geetha in connection with a bank cheating case, said officials Wednesday. The CBI had in June 2015 filed a charge sheet against Geetha and her husband, the MD of Visweswara Infrastructure, for allegedly defrauding the Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Hyderabad of up to Rs 42 crore.

The agency had stated the accused provided wrong information to PNB and cheated the bank causing a loss of Rs 42 crore. While her husband was convicted by a CBI court, ordered to pay Rs 25 crore to the bank, and sentenced him to two years of simple imprisonment, Geetha was acquitted in the case.

The PNB later filed a case against Geetha for not paying the remaining dues. A CBI court in Bengaluru where the case was registered had directed the agency to arrest Geetha for failing to pay dues to PNB.

Geetha had won in 2014 from the Araku Lok Sabha constituency (ST) seat on a YSRCP ticket. She fell out with the party leadership in 2018 and launched her own Jana Jagruti Party, which folded. She joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 elections.

Geeta, a former deputy collector, had joined her husband’s construction business.