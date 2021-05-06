Cases coming down, curve is flattening in Telangana: Chief Secy

THE SECOND wave of Covid-19 is coming under control in Telangana as new cases are gradually reducing since the past 10 days, state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said. On Tuesday, the state recorded 6,361 new cases and 51 Covid-related deaths. “Cases are coming down in the last 10 days and the curve is flattening,” Kumar said.

The Chief Secretary said that the government’s efforts like stocking enough medicines and oxygen, setting up more oxygen beds, conducting fever surveys and testing suspected cases, providing treatment to all with Covid symptoms irrespective of whether they test positive or not, is slowly bringing the situation under control.

“With these measures in place, we can fight the second wave of Covid-19,” he said. A door-to-door survey is going on in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits as well as several districts where a high number of Covid-19 cases have been reported. In the GHMC area, health workers have identified nearly 1,500 people with fever and Covid symptoms for checkups and tests.

Kumar said that the government will consider the high court’s suggestion to impose lockdown on weekends if required. “The government believes that livelihoods would be affected, especially of the financially weaker sections, if we impose lockdowns. We do not have to go for lockdowns if people take adequate precautions against the spread of Covid-19. The healthcare system is able to cope up with the surge as of now so lockdowns won’t be necessary. Studies suggest that lockdowns are not a solution and Telangana Government is firmly against it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government has advised all private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients to admit only those with moderate or severe symptoms only, and advise those with mild symptoms to seek treatment at home in isolation.

Health Department officials said that this is being done to ensure that beds with oxygen supply or ventilators are available to those who are seriously sick. The government has also directed private hospitals to admit patients with moderate and severe Covid symptoms without insisting on Covid test report. It also decided to permit private hospitals to administer Covid-19 vaccines to people who are 45 years and above but only after they register for the vaccine on the CoWIN portal.

The private hospitals have to purchase the vaccines directly. “We will take up vaccination of people over 18 years in a few days after we receive vaccine stocks. Right now, the priority is to vaccinate those who are 45 years and above,” Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health, told The Indian Express.