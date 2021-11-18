Case registered against Wasim Rizvi over “objectionable” contents in his book

A case was registered against former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi here for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through “objectionable” contents in his book, police said.

The case was registered against Rizvi and his associates under sections 153A (promoting enmity among people on grounds of religion), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), and other sections of the IPC based on a complaint by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, they said adding it is under further investigation.

The Hyderabad MP on Wednesday had lodged a complaint with Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar against Rizvi stating that “the book, written in Hindi, uses objectionable language against Islam and its followers”.

“The contents of the book and the objectionable statements have been made with a view to outrage the religious sentiments of those who follow Prophet Mohammed and abide by Islamic tenets,” Owaisi said.

Rizvi’s statements are also targeted at creating a feeling of enmity against Muslims of India, Owaisi alleged.