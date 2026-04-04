Calcium carbide in your mangoes: Hyderabad cracks down on ripening agents, top cop issues warning

As mango stocks started arriving in Hyderabad markets, police and municipal authorities have launched separate operations to check for the use of illegal ripening agents that pose health risks.

On April 4 and 5, police arrested at least two wholesale fruit traders who were allegedly using excessive ripening agents and chemicals to ripen mangoes from Andhra Pradesh. One of the men, who runs a fruit business at Chudi Bazar, was allegedly found using “Diamond Ripe Ethylene” to ripen mangoes.

“He was using the ripener in more quantities than required. We seized over two dozen sachets of the ripener,” an official of H-Fast (Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team) said. Police also seized at least 7 tons of mangoes from several warehouses across the city, suspected to have been ripened using ethylene and calcium carbide, and samples have been sent for testing.

H-Fast has been tasked to monitor godowns, warehouses, and shops selling mangoes wholesale where they are kept for ripening, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said. He said that citizens should call the police if they find mangoes that smell of chemicals or if they feel the fruit has been ripened with harmful agents.

“The king of fruits is back on our plates, but people are advised to exercise caution and avoid being misled by chemically ripened mangoes. They should also be wary of those sold under the label of ‘organic’. Consumers are urged to verify the authenticity of the produce before making a purchase.

“With the onset of summer, the mango has begun to flood the markets. However, citizens must not overlook the deadly danger lurking behind these mouth-watering fruits. Driven by a greed for profit, some unscrupulous traders are risking public lives,” Sajjanar said.

“Instead of allowing mangoes to ripen naturally, they are being artificially ripened using Calcium Carbide and other hazardous chemicals. Purchasing fruits solely because they look shiny and golden on roadside stalls is essentially inviting illness into your home,” he further wrote on X.

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“Typically, a naturally ripened mango does not have a perfectly uniform colour. In contrast, chemically ripened fruits appear bright yellow on the outside but remain raw and toxic on the inside. Medical experts warn that consuming such fruits can lead to immediate health issues like throat irritation, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea. In the long run, it may also lead to severe complications such as nervous system damage and respiratory problems,” he warned.

“The Hyderabad City Police is already taking a stern stand against such traders who play with public health. The H-Fast is maintaining a strict vigil on the sale of adulterated mangoes, and legal action is being initiated against those who violate the rules. We urge the public not to be deceived by the outward appearance of the fruit and to verify its naturalness before purchasing. Be cautious of mangoes that have an unnatural colour, a chemical odour, or a strange taste. If there are unusual spots on the skin or if the colour changes unexpectedly when washed with baking soda water, realise that they are harmful to your health,” he wrote. “If you have any information regarding adulterated mangoes, please report it to Dial 100 or contact the H-Fast helpline at 8712661212. Wholesale fruit traders said that not all of them indulge in illegal activities and that all of them should not be blamed.”

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A member of the Wholesale Fruit Sellers and Commission Agents Association at Mozamjahi Market said, “Fruit traders are allowed to use a certain amount of ripening agents that are not harmful. Some greedy traders may use excessive chemicals. We are mindful of the harm it can cause, and we do not use anything in excess. Based on the colour of the fruit, customers can easily make out if it has chemicals or ripening agents on it.”

The Gaddi Annaram Fruit Market near Boduppal is already buzzing with more than 25 varieties of mangoes. The fruit comes not only from Telangana’s hinterland but also from various parts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

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H-Fast and municipal health officers are asking sellers to report if sales agents approach them to sell unsafe ripening agents. Samples are also being collected from various places to test for chemicals, an official said.