Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Bypoll in Telangana’s Munugode Assembly constituency on Nov 3, results on Nov 6

The bypoll has been necessitated by the resignation of Congress's Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, citing differences with Telangana party unit chief A Revanth Reddy. Raj Gopal has since joined the BJP.

The election will be held on November 3 and the counting of votes on November 6. (File)

The Election Commission of India announced Monday that the bypoll for the Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana would be held on November 3. The panel also announced bypolls to six other vacant Assembly seats in five states on the day.

A Gazette notification in this regard will be issued on October 7 and the last date for filing of nominations will be October 14. The election will be held on November 3 and the counting of votes on November 6.

The bypoll has been necessitated by the resignation of Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy on August 2, citing differences with Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy. Raj Gopal Reddy has since joined the BJP, which has fielded him in the byelection.

The Congress, meanwhile, has fielded Palvai Sravanthi, the daughter of former MLA and ex- Rajya Sabha MP Palvai Govardhan Reddy. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will have former MLA K Prabhakar Reddy in the fray.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 02:17:20 pm
